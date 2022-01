As the aquaculture industry has evolved over the years, so have the metrics used to measure the use of marine ingredients. By establishing relevant goals and measuring progress through clearly defined metrics, you can better demonstrate impact, effectiveness, and value. They can prove to be a powerful tool in demonstrating and communicating the use of ingredients, but they can also be misunderstood because of their complexity. Updated data and explanation of the range of metrics used in the marine ingredients industry is now on the IFFO website.

