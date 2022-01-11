ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Transportadora De Gas Del Sur S.A. And Its Real Value

By Grant Gigliotti
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Transportadora de Gas del Sur is facing rising costs and soaring inflation in its home country of Argentina, but has been unable to raise prices due to a government-imposed price. Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) finished work on an expansion of a natural gas processing facility late last...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Freeport-McMoRan Could Ride Copper Prices To All-Time Highs

Freeport-McMoRan is in the copper industry, a great industry to be in as the world re-industrializes. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is a massive $65 billion corporation and one of the largest mining companies in the world. The company is at its highest share price since the early-2010s with copper at $4.5 / pound. Copper is at >$10 thousand / tonne, and with a massive decarbonization boom supporting prices, most expect copper prices to remain strong for the coming decades.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Stock#Natural Gas#Tgs
Seeking Alpha

Goldman midstream in 2022 - bullish stance but CQP down, TRP down and OKE up

With the entire Goldman commodity franchise in a bullish frenzy, analyst Michael Lapides sees midstream outperforming in 2022 on modest EBITDA revisions and improved multiples. A recent survey conducted by Goldman leads Lapides to believe sentiment remains too conservative towards the beaten-down sector. Goldman prefers names with improving capital returns...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Argentina
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Precision Electric Motors Market Forecast Unveils Appealing Opportunities Over 2022-2029| Mabuchi Motor Mexico SA de CV, Rockwell Automation De Mexico, S.A. De C.V., Toshiba

Global Precision Electric Motors Market Report 2022-2029 with Covid-19 analysis and Recent Conditions. The assessment provides a 360° view and insights outlining the key outcomes of the Precision Electric Motors market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and solutions following and benchmarking leading players strategies. In addition, the study helps with the competition study of emerging players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better-informed decisions. All the data and statistics included in the report are back-tested by well-known analysis tools which include the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Copper up 3%, closing in on all-time highs

Copper prices jumped 3%+ this morning, and now sit just below all time highs. Goldman recently increased the Bank's forecasts for copper to $12,000/mt (~$5.4/lb), seeing 20%+ upside this year, as the red metal reaches all-time highs over the coming 12 months. Overnight at Saudi Arabia's inaugural mining conference, Barrick...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market is estimated to surpass US$ 9.99 Billion with Healthy CAGR of 17.2% by 2028 | Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Single-use bioprocessing method is a biodegradable biotechnical method in which the technique such as biodegradable fermenter, throwaway bags, and filter papers are thrown away after utilization rather disinfecting or autoclave. Throwaway methods are chiefly altered in upslope and down drift biotransformation, because of its advantages in contrast to traditional biotransformation method, that involves cost cutting, high speed execution, and lower threat of incubation period. Furthermore, rising accusation of expendable biotransformation method, expanding funds in R&D field by many official and privatized companies, rising necessities for throwaway methods in biopharma area and rising count of major players providing automated new biotransformation items are displayed to intensify expansion of the throwaway biotransformation method merchandise in the foresee duration.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Osisko Gold reports below-consensus preliminary Q4 revenues

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) -1.1% post-market after reporting preliminary Q4 revenues of C$50.7M, below C$53.7M analyst consensus, resulting in a quarterly record cash margin from royalty and stream interests of C$47M, or 93%. Osisko says it earned 19,830 attributable gold equiv. oz. for the quarter, reaching ~80K GEOs for the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy