Adam Schumacher for Tioga County Judge

TIOGA, NY – A lifelong Tioga County resident has announced his candidacy for county judge in this year’s election.

Republican Adam Schumacher is a partner in the law firm Dixson and Schumacher, located in Owego.

The Tioga Center resident has spent 30 years in private practice focusing on estates, real property and family law.

Also, from 2000 to 2013, he was a part-time Assistant District Attorney, prosecuting cases in county, municipal and drug courts.

Schumacher says he has the important qualities needed to be a judge.

He says he’s ethical, knowledgeable, approachable and a good listener.

“I’ve represented my fellow classmates, my neighbors, their parents, and now I’m even working with their children who are friends of my children. My 57 years have all been here so I don’t think anyone knows this area and its people like I do,” says Schumacher.

Schumacher and his wife Lee Ann have 4 grown children.

Schumacher would replace Judge Jerry Keene, whom he worked for when Keene was District Attorney.

Keene has chosen not to run again as he is a couple years from the mandatory retirement age of 70.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.