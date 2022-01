Whether you want to put your green fingers to the test with bedding plants, get your balcony prepped for spring or add some life to your indoor space, there’s never been a better time to buy plants for your home and garden.While a visit to your local nursery is always encouraged, if you’re on the hunt for a wider selection or simply don’t want to have to wrestle an unruly shrub into the back seat of your car, the good news is that it’s now super convenient to shop for plants online.That’s right, the magic of home delivery now extends...

GARDENING ・ 1 DAY AGO