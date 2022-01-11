ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says the Senate is 'a shell of its former self' in call to remove the filibuster for voting rights legislation

By Oma Seddiq,Jake Lahut
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uR0Yj_0diz8X5500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3muW8b_0diz8X5500
President Joe Biden.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

  • President Joe Biden, a self-described "institutionalist," put the Senate on notice Tuesday.
  • Biden said the Senate "has been rendered a shell of its former self."
  • He called for Congress to make an exception to the filibuster, which is a 60-vote threshold to advance legislation.

President Joe Biden, one of the biggest proponents of the US Senate as "the world's greatest deliberative body," spoke in some of the harshest terms of his career on its contribution to gridlock in Washington as part of his push to advance voting rights legislation.

"Sadly, the United States Senate, designed to be the world's greatest deliberative body, has been rendered a shell of its former self," Biden said Tuesday in a speech from Georgia. "It gives me no satisfaction in saying that as an institutionalist, as a man who was honored to serve in the Senate. But as an institutionalist, I believe the threat to our democracy is so grave, that we must find a way to pass these voting rights bills."

Long cautious about such a move, Biden finally called for removing the filibuster — a 60-vote threshold to pass legislation instead of a 51-vote majority — at least when it comes to voting rights.

"Debate them. Vote. Let the majority prevail," Biden said. "And if that bare minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change the Senate rules, including getting rid of the filibuster for this."

Biden called on Congress to pass two bills: The Freedom To Vote Act , a voting rights and democracy reform bill , and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act , which would restore key provisions of the Voting Rights Act that the Supreme Court has weakened over time.

Democrats' push to pass the pair of voting-rights bills comes after Republican-led state legislatures across the country, including Georgia , passed new laws in 2021 that tighten voting access and politicize the election administration process.

Senate Republicans have repeatedly blocked both pieces of legislation, decrying them as an attempt by the federal government to take over state election administration processes.

Biden expressed frustration with GOP senators over their inaction on voting rights legislation.

"I've been having these quiet conversations with members of Congress for the past two months," the president said. "I'm tired of being quiet."

He added, "The filibuster's not used by Republicans to bring the Senate together but to pull it further apart."

Republican lawmakers have also rejected any proposals to alter Senate rules in order to pass the bills. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said such a move would "permanently damage the institution from within."

"A group of politicians are trying to set aside election results, overrule American voters, and break our institutions to get a political outcome they want," the top Republican said.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 7

believe what you want
1d ago

This is the democrats way , if you can’t win by following the rules then change the rules to fit your agenda.

Reply
4
Related
Fox News

Psaki mocked for saying Biden wasn't making 'human' comparison between GOP, segregationists in Atlanta speech

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was mocked for attempting to backpedal President Biden's widely-criticized speech linking political opponents of Democrat-backed voting bills on Capitol Hill to the nation's most infamous segregationists. During Friday's press briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy grilled Psaki over Biden's inflammatory remarks made in Atlanta attacking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
NBC News

Harris says Manchin, Sinema shouldn't be 'absolved' on protecting democracy

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden travels to the Senate to discuss the Dems’ voting rights legislation. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin breaks down the latest Medicare for All proposal in California. ... David McCormick jumps into the Pennsylvania Senate race. ... And Cleveland Plain Dealer’s editorial board pleads with Sen. Rob Portman to reconsider retiring.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Us Senate#Voting Rights#Ap Photo#The Us Senate#The Supreme Court#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Business Insider

Business Insider

359K+
Followers
23K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy