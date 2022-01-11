‘Baby clothes bandits’ Video appears to show women stealing baby clothes from Lafayette store

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The owner of a local children’s clothing boutique is asking for the public’s help to identify two women who she said were caught stealing from her store on Johnston Street.

It happened Monday at Melodi’s Belles and Beaus Boutique in the South College Shopping Center in Lafayette.

According to owner Melanie Cunningham, security cameras show the two suspects walk into the store wearing masks, and looking around.

In a surveillance video sent to KLFY , one suspect appears to act as a decoy while a second suspect places two items inside her purse.

“When you steal from me, you have not only robbed me, but my employees and my customers! I have worked my butt off to keep my business alive and well, and people do stuff like this.” Cunningham said.

Both then fled the store in an unknown direction, she said.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said a theft report was filed.

She is asking the public to help locate the suspect and call police with any information you may have.

“Callers can remain anonymous,” Green said.

The business owner shared a final word to others in the area hoping to stay afloat.

“Other boutiques, keep your eyes wide open and on the floor at all times!” Cunningham warned.

