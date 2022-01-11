ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Martin credits ﻿’Back to the Future’ ﻿for inspiring his career in music

Cover picture for the articleLike many who grew up in the ’80s, Back to the Future was the film that made people very excited about the years ahead. For Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, he says the movie did way more than that — it’s the reason his band exists. He...

Chris Martin on the Surprising Moment that Inspired Him to Be in a Band

Chris Martin traces the inspiration to be in a band to a very unlikely source. (Spoiler: If you think it’s a random album, you’d be wrong.) In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Coldplay frontman explained that his favorite covers he ever performed live were with Michael J. Fox who joined Coldplay on stage at MetLife Stadium back in 2016. They played “Earth Angel” and “Johnny B. Goode,” which Fox famously performed in Back to the Future.
Chris Martin Says ‘Back To The Future’ Is The Reason Coldplay Exists

Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” recently and shared what made him want to be in a band. Kelly first asked him which cover performance over the years has been his favorite. He said, “My No. 1, probably, is Michael J. Fox came and played two of the songs from Back to the Future with us. … That was really wonderful…Him coming to play ‘Johnny B. Goode’ and stuff, that was wonderful”. Fox performed with the band at NY’s MetLife Stadium back in 2016.
