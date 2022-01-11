The cities where residents are unable to quarantine

The release of the 2020 Census data last fall begs the question: How has the City of South Salt Lake changed in the past 10 years?. According to the 2020 Census, SSL's population only rose by 3,160 people or 11.8%. This small gain is a surprise given the SSL building boom since 2010. In the last decade, 11,000 building permits were issued. One reason for the slight increase in this number is based on individuals who took part in the 2020 Census, which was lower because of the pandemic.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT ・ 12 DAYS AGO