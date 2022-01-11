The cities where residents are unable to quarantine

When April Schneider’s children returned to in-person classrooms this year, she thought they were leaving behind the struggles from more than a year of remote learning. No more problems with borrowed tablets. No more days of missed lessons because her kids couldn’t connect to their virtual schooling. But coronavirus cases in her children’s New York […]
As coronavirus cases continue to rise, Froedtert Hospital has a message it is trying to get out to as many people as possible: "We do not offer walk-in testing for COVID-19" the hospital said on its website.
No person shall park any vehicle on any public street, alley, or city-owned off-street parking area during a snow emergency unless the snow has been removed with the streets fully open and the snow has ceased to fall. A snow emergency shall be defined as any accumulation of snow in the amount of one-half inch or more.
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – It’s been a wet, rainy, and cold few days, and residents in an Aliquippa apartment complex say they have been stuck inside. “It’s frustrating, very frustrating,” said Sheshiah Glenn, and that sentiment is the same for many of the residents of Towne Towers in Aliquippa.
The term “side hustle” generally refers to a job on the side of a full-time job that brings in supplemental income for the worker. Side hustles often begin as a means to provide extra spending money or cover bills, but some eventually turn into full-fledged businesses. According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 3 million full-time workers (2.5% of total) had side hustles in 2019 and earned a median $6,800 annually from this extra work. These numbers are likely to increase amid the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside record numbers of new business applications.
The city of Pearl has announced there will be a planned water outage on Wednesday in northeast Pearl from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to Communications and Public Information Director Greg Flynn, contractors will be making water main connections at Eldorado Road and the new East Metro Parkway. Areas...
The U.S. has reported more than 54.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 4. There have been more than 819,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
Approximately 44 million U.S. households are renters, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. While the majority of renters move frequently, about 5.5% of renter households have been in the same residence for more than 20 years.
RHINELANDER – Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, as well as an increased use of at-home tests, the Oneida County Health Department is letting the community know it will not be able to contact all people who test positive for COVID-19. Staff is asking that families with someone who tests positive in the household review the CDC guidelines to determine how long they need to stay home.
Members of Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation are asking the public's help in identifying locations throughout the city where people have been seen living without shelter as part of the street count of the new year's Point-in-Time (PIT) Count of the homeless population.
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 20% of American households earn passive income either through dividends, interest, or rental properties. Among those households who do have passive income, the median amount is $4,200 per year. Passive income streams can be a large contributor to wealth creation, and higher-income households are more likely to have the means to invest in assets that provide it.
A lot has changed in recent weeks regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The arrival of the highly infectious, but likely less severe, omicron variant has forced U.S. health officials to re-examine guidance and issue new recommendations quickly as more Americans become infected. The core of the Centers for Disease Control and...
The release of the 2020 Census data last fall begs the question: How has the City of South Salt Lake changed in the past 10 years?. According to the 2020 Census, SSL's population only rose by 3,160 people or 11.8%. This small gain is a surprise given the SSL building boom since 2010. In the last decade, 11,000 building permits were issued. One reason for the slight increase in this number is based on individuals who took part in the 2020 Census, which was lower because of the pandemic.
Truth to be told, almost anyone would rather live in Malibu — the pristine California city overlooking the Pacific — than in Detroit, with its vacant homes, high poverty level, and shrinking population. Recently, people have begun to move from large coastal cities like New York and San Francisco to cities that they feel are […]
Nearly all teenagers who had to be admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 treatment were unvaccinated, according to a new study. The Pfizer vaccine was 98% effective in preventing hospital intensive-care scenarios and 94% effective against all COVID-related hospitalizations in teenagers, the study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine found.
Comments / 0