Shirtless Eyal Booker writes about ‘new beginnings’ after Delilah Hamlin split

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
 4 days ago
Eyal Booker posted a shirtless selfie one day after news of his split from Delilah Hamlin broke. Instagram/ Eyal Booker

Eyal Booker is ready for “new beginnings” following his split from Delilah Belle Hamlin.

“New beginnings & fresh starts 🍃,” the “Love Island” star, 26, began an Instagram caption accompanying a shot of the former reality star shirtless in a steamy bathroom mirror.

“I have always said change is the most constant act through all of our lives.. if we don’t embrace it we remain stuck in something that no longer exists,” he continued. “Change is inevitable, it looks different for all of us but it happens to us all. It’s at the very core of our existence. It happens in nature, society, environment and most importantly within ourselves.”

Booker also shared snaps of his current digs, including a faux plant, bar cart and coffee table books on Capitol Records and the relationship between artists Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

“Just like the seasons change, the landscape changes and the world around us change, so do our lives,” he went on. “Sometimes we’re tested, our backs against the wall and life can feel very unfamiliar and uncertain.. those feeling will pass, they always do.

“We have to dig deep, remember who we are and always keep trusting that life works in the most mysterious of ways. Have faith & trust. You are exactly where you are meant to be at this moment in time,” he added. “Peace & Love 💫.”

Hamlin broke things off with Booker after two years of dating.

Booker’s testimony to change comes just one day after Page Six confirmed his breakup with model Hamlin, 23, after two years of dating.

The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin reportedly ended things with Booker in hopes of having a “fresh start” in the new year.

“It was important to her that 2022 could be a fresh start and right now she wants to be single and focus on her career,” an insider shared with The Daily Mail.

“Last year, she experienced some difficult times, but she’s come out the other side stronger than ever and is happy, enjoying time with friends and family, as well as looking positivity to the future.”

Delilah Belle Hamlin
Page Six

