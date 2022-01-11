ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Studio 666’ Trailer: Foo Fighters Battle Supernatural Forces in Haunted House Comedy

By Etan Vlessing
The legendary Foo Fighters are starring in Studio 666 , a haunted house comedy where band members Dave Grohl , Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee fend off supernatural forces to record their 10th album.

The first official trailer for Studio 666 comes before the movie from Open Road Films hits domestic theaters on Feb. 25, 2022. Canadian distributor M2K Mile End will release the pic north of the border.

Studio 666 sees the Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in gory rock and roll history to record a new album.

Once in the house, Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both completing the album and the lives of band members. “This is not just a creepy rock and roll house. It allows spiritual entities to cross into our world,” Whitney Cummings says at one point during the trailer as she makes a cameo appearance.

Studio 666 is directed by BJ McDonnell and also stars Will Forte , Jenna Ortega, Leslie Grossman and Jeff Garlin. The movie is based on a story by Grohl, with a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes.

Studio 666 is produced by John Ramsay and James A. Rota, and executive produced by John Cutcliffe, Grohl, Wes Hagan, Hawkins, Jaffee, James Masciello, Nate Mendel, Tom Ortenberg, Shiflett, Matthew Sidari, John Silva, Gaby Skolnek, Smear, Kristen Welsh and Mitchell Zhang.

View the trailer for Studio 666 below.

