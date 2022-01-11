ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Cinderella’: Idina Menzel and Laura Veltz “Take a Sledgehammer to the Patriarchy” With Their Song “Dream Girl”

By Tyler Coates
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4MMH_0diz7Ydv00

Idina Menzel is no stranger to the Academy Awards , having performed twice — Frozen ‘s Oscar-winning “Let It Go” and Frozen 2 ‘s Oscar-nominated “Into the Unknown” — at the ceremony. But this year, she may have the chance to showcase her own songwriting during the live broadcast as her song “Dream Girl,” from Amazon’s Cinderella , has landed on the shortlist for best original song.

“Dream Girl,” co-written with Nashville-based two-time Grammy nominee Laura Veltz, is the standout number for Menzel’s Vivian, the stepmother to Camila Cabello’s Cinderella. In writer-director Kay Cannon’s version of the fairy tale, Vivian isn’t just the canonical wicked stepmother — she is a product of her time, a woman who was forced to give up her dreams in order to marry and find security in a patriarchal society. “Dream Girl” is a feminist anthem, born out of anger and rage, that perfectly encapsulates Vivian’s inner life and contempt for Cinderella, who prioritizes her creative pursuits over romance.

Menzel and Veltz spoke with THR about their collaborative process and how Menzel’s acting experiences have empowered her as a songwriter.

Idina, what were your initial thoughts on your character, and how did they make their way into “Dream Girl”?

IDINA MENZEL Kay wrote the role with humanity, humor and complexity. It wasn’t the stereotypical, cliched version of the stepmother that we’ve seen a million times. I would have taken the role whether I was able to write a song or not, but Kay was always supportive of me having the opportunity to be artistically involved. I knew I couldn’t do it on my own — I needed someone like Laura, who helped find this cool edge. We wanted [Vivian] to have a vulnerability deep down, but have a rage and frustration with the world that she was given. People always assume that I’m going to sing this empowering song, but this was going to be empowering in a different way. We weren’t going to be like, “Come on, everybody, rise up!” This was like, “Come on, everybody, let’s get pissed. Let’s take a sledgehammer to the patriarchy. Let’s fucking get real.”

What were your initial conversations like?

LAURA VELTZ Super fast and furious to begin with. This song had an opportunity to illustrate something important — the efficacy and absurdity of systemic oppression. The parent feels oppressed, they pass it down to their child, the child feels oppressed, they pass it down … I mean, it’s extremely effective. [For Vivian,] this is the moment to say, “You must get in your place, you must fall into line. Society says you can’t, so you can’t.” Idina, you said you’re used to singing these empowering songs, but I find this to fall in that same spot. The lyrics are all written from this perspective of the voice in our heads. And if we don’t dig around [to figure out] what’s wrong with the world, then how are we ever going to fix it?

MENZEL The actor in me was also focusing on the pain of this woman. Kay wasn’t afraid to go there. And the day when she said, “You know what, you guys wrote the song. I think we need to add to it,” every female character in the movie got to join in. And it was amazing. Like Laura said, [it’s] been planted in us what we can or cannot do. Sometimes we can be our own worst enemy. We don’t always have to blame the patriarchy. When I was shooting the film and thinking about the character, [I thought of] those moments when I let all the shit that people have said to me in the past contribute to me not being my best, greatest, kick-ass self. When all is said and done, [that’s what] I was singing about.

For me, it was the next natural progression in my career. [I’ve been involved in] originating so many roles in musicals, but to actually get to write the lyrics and the melody … Melody is even more important to me sometimes because, as a singer, that’s how I communicate with the world. When the melody doesn’t feel like it’s coming from the right place, emotionally, then as the actor it doesn’t feel like it all comes together. When you have someone that can reach inside you like Laura and help manifest [that], it’s just the greatest feeling in the world. And to have people recognize the song and to be a writer on it … this is one of those milestones for me.

Was it empowering to write this big showstopping number yourself, rather than singing someone else’s lyrics?

MENZEL It’s my job to take anyone’s words and melody and find a way to sing them literally. That’s what I love. I’m an interpreter, but I am a songwriter deep down. I haven’t had the chance to show what I can do — or at least people haven’t seen it as much. My acting experience [enables me] to get at what feels right cosmically, spiritually and musically for a moment. It’s an intangible thing. Having stood at the piano with amazing composers and watching them work, I’ve started to build up my confidence as to what I have to offer. Laura is the craftsman. I hear all these melodies, and then she’s like, “That’s the hook!” She picks up the guitar and finds this amazing groove.

VELTZ When someone understands what they want something to feel like, now we’re cooking with gas. Idina is so freakin’ fantastic at that. She came in with so many ideas, so many delicious emotional details — she thought through who Vivian was. She’s a songwriter at the core. [To Menzel:] And I hope that continues in your career. I’m biased because I’m a songwriter, but it’s such a beautiful thing to write something and know that your thoughts, your words turn to melodies, and now someone is singing along. Idina surely has a future in that if she wants to just do that — she’s so skilled.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in the Jan. 5 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kirk Douglas Estate, Which Includes Personal Walk of Fame, Sells for $1.5M Above Asking

Update: Kirk and Ann Douglas’ former home in Beverly Hills has sold for more than $1.5 million above its asking price of $7.495 million. Listing agent Rochelle Atlas Maize says that the property received 31 offers, and, according to The Wall Street Journal, the buyer is Stephen Liu, “an orthopedic surgeon who is founder and chairman of the therapeutic wearables company Forme.” The Beverly Hills home owned by iconic actor Kirk Douglas and his wife, Ann — who passed away within months of each other in 2020 and 2021, each in their 100s — has hit the market. Listed with Rochelle...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Film Academy Surprises Legendary Child Star Hayley Mills by Replacing Her Stolen Oscar

In 1961, when Hayley Mills was 14, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave her a special Oscar for “the most outstanding juvenile performance during 1960” — the last of its kind ever presented — in recognition of her star-making turn in the film Pollyanna. Now, 61 years later, they have done so again. Mills’ Oscar — which on Oscar night was presented by Shirley Temple to Annette Funicello, and then forwarded to Mills at her boarding school — was apparently stolen from her London home in the late 1980s when she came to the United States to shoot the television series Good Morning, Miss Bliss. She discussed its disappearance during a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast in promotion of her new memoir, Forever Young. On Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, Mills, who is now 75, visited the Academy’s headquarters in Beverly Hills, and was gifted by Academy president David Rubin — to her visible shock (see above photo) — with a replacement Oscar. Talk about a happy ending!
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Producer Jonathan King Lists Double-Lot Venice Compound for $10M

Film producer Jonathan King — whose credits include Stillwater, Spotlight, On the Basis of Sex and Roma as well as the limited series When They See Us — has put his double-lot compound in L.A.’s Venice neighborhood on the market for $10 million. Listed with Suzanne Costello and Jennifer Hughes of Bulldog Realtors, the property was put together when King — former president of narrative film and television at Participant Media — acquired two adjacent properties in the walk streets of Venice in 2015. Over the last half decade, the producer worked to turn the property into one compound, featuring a four-bedroom modern...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Kay Cannon
Person
Idina Menzel
fangirlish.com

Listen To Laura Marano’s New Song For ‘The Royal Treatment’

Laura Marano and Mena Massoud are teaming up in the latest movie that has my favorite storyline, The Royal Treatment. And bonus points, it is a Netflix original. The Royal Treatment will be produced by Laura, her sister, and their mom, and is about “Isabella and Prince Thomas. Isabella runs her own salon and isn’t afraid to speak her mind, while Prince Thomas runs his own country and is about to marry for duty rather than love. When Izzy and her fellow stylists get the opportunity of a lifetime to do the hair for the royal wedding, she and Prince Thomas learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts.”
MOVIES
Vibe

Joyce Wrice Tapped To Sing Theme Song For ‘Proud Family’ Reboot

Picking up the baton from Destiny’s Child and Solange, it was announced on Friday (Jan. 14) that rising R&B phenom Joyce Wrice will sing the theme song for The Proud Family reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.  Renowned composer, songwriter and producer Kurt Farquhar, who created the theme song for the original series returns and preserves the track’s catchy lyrics, melody, and nostalgia with this freshly reimagined version. “We wanted to make a person that grew up with it feel like that’s still their song, but at the same time, we wanted to feel like it’s been brought into a...
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriarchy#Dream Girl#Sledgehammer#The Academy Awards
enstarz.com

Shailene Woodley Heartbreak: Actress Called It Quits With Fiance Aaron Rodgers Due to One Reason [Report]

Speculations believe that the newly engaged couple Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have called it quits. One report believed that the two "cooled off" after they decided to celebrate the holidays separately, putting their less than one year of getting engaged to a stop. In contrast to that, some also refute that they are just in a "nontraditional" relationship.
NFL
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Daughter Just Revealed His Last Words to Her—Here’s What He Texted Before His Death

Saying goodbye. Bob Saget’s last words to his daughter were just revealed in a text message she received right before his tragic death at the age of 65. Saget—who is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—was found dead on January 9, 2022, at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes...
ORLANDO, FL
Hello Magazine

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts in disbelief over son Nick

Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, couldn't help but marvel at just how quickly their youngest son, Nick, is growing up - and you should see the photo. The Today show weatherman and ABC journalist are proud parents and regularly rave about their offspring on social media. This time it was...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

John Mulaney’s Ex Just Responded To His Baby’s Birth In The Shadiest Way Possible

Earlier this week, news broke that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had finally welcomed their baby into the world, and the comedian’s ex, Anna Marie Tendler, had some sly commentary for the event. While the pair married in 2014 and parted ways in 2020 following Mulaney’s struggles with substance abuse, Tendler evidently still holds some (reasonable) hard feelings towards her ex following the birth of his child, after the 39-year-old publicly revealed he never planned to have kids while married to Tendler.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made in Hollywood Before His Death

Remembering a Hollywood icon. Sidney Poitier‘s net worth doesn’t even begin to compare to his priceless contributions to Hollywood, but it does include salaries from some of his most notable projects over the years, including Lilies of the Field and To Sir, With Love. Poitier—whose full name was Sidney L. Poitier—was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami Florida to Reginald and Evelyn Poitier. His parents were tomato farmers from the Bahamas who traveled regularly to the U.S. to sell their produce, and it was during one of these trips that Poitier was born in Florida. Shortly after he was born, Poitier...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
StyleCaster

Ashley Graham Just Gave Birth to Twin Boys 2 Years After Welcoming Her 1st Child With Her Husband

Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy