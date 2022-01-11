ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The cities where residents are unable to quarantine

By Smartest Dollar, LatticePublishing.com
heraldcourier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC recommends that people infected with COVID-19 self-isolate at...

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
theperrychief.com

City of Perry reminds residents of snow ordinance

No person shall park any vehicle on any public street, alley, or city-owned off-street parking area during a snow emergency unless the snow has been removed with the streets fully open and the snow has ceased to fall. A snow emergency shall be defined as any accumulation of snow in the amount of one-half inch or more.
PERRY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Quarantine#Covid#American
moneytalksnews.com

15 American Cities Where Renters Never Move

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Construction Coverage. Approximately 44 million U.S. households (or 35% of the total) are renters, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Renters tend to move much more frequently than homeowners. For example, 51% of renters surveyed in the 2019 American Community Survey...
HOUSE RENT
SFGate

Cities With the Most Residents Who Have “Side Hustles”

The term “side hustle” generally refers to a job on the side of a full-time job that brings in supplemental income for the worker. Side hustles often begin as a means to provide extra spending money or cover bills, but some eventually turn into full-fledged businesses. According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 3 million full-time workers (2.5% of total) had side hustles in 2019 and earned a median $6,800 annually from this extra work. These numbers are likely to increase amid the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside record numbers of new business applications.
ECONOMY
heraldcourier.com

Michigan projects COVID-19 surge won't peak for some weeks

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's record high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could peak in late January or early February before beginning to drop, state health officials said Tuesday, while urging residents to help control the height of the crest. “We have a choice to make: Do we want to...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Residents Preserving History of Old Homes

People who choose to live in an old home, or a historic one, take on the responsibilities and sometimes challenges of preserving an important part of history. Some homeowners who live in Ocean City’s Historic District not only take great pride in their residences, but also aim to make sure that the houses will be remembered for their value harkening back to when they were built so long ago.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

‘They Don’t Fix Anything:’ Residents Of Aliquippa Apartment Complex Unable To Reach Management

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – It’s been a wet, rainy, and cold few days, and residents in an Aliquippa apartment complex say they have been stuck inside. But not by choice. “It’s frustrating, very frustrating,” said Sheshiah Glenn, and that sentiment is the same for many of the residents of Towne Towers in Aliquippa. Glenn says the living conditions of the complex have been poor the past couple of days. “For one, the alarm has been going off since last night, that’s been annoying,” Glenn said. “The pipes broke and they said it was flooding. The elevators don’t work at all, so...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
starjournalnow.com

OCHD asks residents to take responsibility for household COVID-19 quarantines

RHINELANDER – Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, as well as an increased use of at-home tests, the Oneida County Health Department is letting the community know it will not be able to contact all people who test positive for COVID-19. Staff is asking that families with someone who tests positive in the household review the CDC guidelines to determine how long they need to stay home.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Miserable Cities in America, According to Residents

Truth to be told, almost anyone would rather live in Malibu — the pristine California city overlooking the Pacific — than in Detroit, with its vacant homes, high poverty level, and shrinking population. Recently, people have begun to move from large coastal cities like New York and San Francisco to cities that they feel are […]
POLITICS
KARK 4 News

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy