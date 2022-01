In a modern world where popular video games are usually about high-quality graphics and engaging storylines that require expensive machines to run, it is not often that you come across a browser-based game that gets everyone talking. Wordle is one such game that has taken the internet by storm and if you are here, you are probably wondering what it is and why it is getting so popular? Let us answer all your questions and also share a few tips to play the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO