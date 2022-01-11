ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

Water outage for northeast Pearl moved to Thursday

By Biancca Ball
 4 days ago

PEARL , Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the City of Pearl said they were notified by contractors that the originally planned water service outage has changed.

The outage will now take place on Thursday, January 13, 2021. Northeast Pearl will be affected by the outage from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 pm.

Boil water notice issued for more than 1,000 Smith County neighbors

City leaders said crews will be making water main connections at Eldorado Road and the new East Metro Parkway. A boil water notice will be issued once service is restored.

Neighbors with questions can contact Pearl Public Works at 601-932-3520.

