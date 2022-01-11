Trey Songz Accused of Rape By Basketball Player Dylan Gonzalez

R&B singer Trey Songz has been accused of rape by another musician, former UNLV basketball star Dylan Gonzalez. “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel,” she said on Instagram Tuesday. Billboard reports she has hired a lawyer and encouraged other victims of sexual abuse to come forward; she is not the first to accuse Songz of sexual misconduct. A rep for the “Can’t Help But Wait” singer, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, denied the allegations in a statement: “Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”

