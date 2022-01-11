ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Trey Songz Accused of Rape By Basketball Player Dylan Gonzalez

By Brenton Blanchet
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrey Songz is being accused of rape by former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez, who claims the singer committed the assault against her at a Las Vegas hotel. Gonzalez, who previously tweeted that “Trey Songz is a rapist” on Dec. 31, has now detailed her allegation on Instagram and Twitter, extending...

Former UNLV Star Issues Statement After Trey Songz Rape Allegations

After taking to social media to post about being raped by R&B crooner Trey Songz, former UNLV b-ball star Dylan Gonzalez has issued another statement via Twitter detailing her allegations against Songz that allegedly occurred in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last November. “With what seems like endlessly recurring news...
Trey Songz accused of rape; Oscars to have host again; ‘Studio 666’ trailer: Buzz

R&B singer Trey Songz has been accused of rape by another musician, former UNLV basketball star Dylan Gonzalez. “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel,” she said on Instagram Tuesday. Billboard reports she has hired a lawyer and encouraged other victims of sexual abuse to come forward; she is not the first to accuse Songz of sexual misconduct. A rep for the “Can’t Help But Wait” singer, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, denied the allegations in a statement: “Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”
