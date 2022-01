We are part of the way through the first month of the year. How is that resolution to get to the gym more often working? Have you used any of these already?. On December 31st, it felt like an incredible idea to commit to a busier schedule at the gym. You told yourself that you were going to go at least 4 days a week. This was going to be the year that you got back in shape. You promised to eat clean and work out more.

WORKOUTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO