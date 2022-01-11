ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting KC forward Alan Pulido out for 2022 season after knee surgery

By Juan Cisneros
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes said forward Alan Pulido will miss the 2022 season after undergoing knee surgery.

According to the club, Pulido will have surgery on his left knee on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles and will be sidelined for 12 months.

Since moving to Kansas City from Chivas de Guadalajara in Mexico’s top flight in 2019, Pulido has scored 15 goals and eight assists in two seasons.

The Mexican national team forward helped Sporting KC to a first-place finish in the conference in 2020 and third-place in 2021.

Pulido has battled a knee injury in both seasons at the club, sidelining him for the playoffs in 2020 and for the home stretch of the regular season in 2021.

Sporting KC opens the season on the road against Atlanta United on Feb. 27.

