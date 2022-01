After the recent big-time performance of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in a playoff-berth-clinching win over the Los Angeles Chargers, many would expect that the Raiders X-Factor for their NFL Playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals would be Carr. While Derek Carr will undoubtedly be important to the Raiders in this game, he is far from being the X-Factor that the Raiders need to beat the Bengals.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO