ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

King Soopers cashiers would earn more than social workers under new pay offer

By DJ Summers
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R5N6Q_0diz2ELG00

DENVER (KDVR) — King Soopers/City Market is offering employees wages that would top those of some skilled Colorado workers.

King Soopers is in the midst of contract negotiations with the union representing many of its Colorado workers, UFCW Local 7. The union alleges unfair labor practices and wants its workers statewide to make at least the Denver minimum wage rate of $15.87 in order to keep up with Colorado’s cost of living.

In a letter Tuesday , King Soopers made Local 7 its final offer on pay increases. The starting wage would be increased to $16 per hour, with bonuses for current employees based on employment length.

King Soopers strike looms as company makes ‘final offer’ to union

For checkers, who ring up the items, among other duties, King Soopers is offering an immediate wage increase of $1.50 per hour on top of the $19.51 they already earn. By 2024, a King Soopers checker’s wage would be $22.61 per hour, or $47,000 a year for a full-time checker.

This would top many of the payscales for some jobs that require professional licensing, vocational training and college education, according to 2020 wage estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . There are more than 300 job categories that currently make less.

Mental health and substance abuse social workers, who typically require college degrees, earn a median $46,710 per year. Museum technicians and conservators earn $44,470 per year.

Tradesmen of several categories currently earn less. Ironworkers make $45,150 per year, roofers make $43,810 and construction laborers $38,110. Machinists of several stripes earn a median annual wage in the mid-$40,000 range.

What exactly is the ‘living wage’ King Soopers workers are striking for?

King Soopers checkers would also out-earn some first responders. Colorado’s emergency medical technicians and paramedics earned a median of $38,750 in 2020.

Word has not reached FOX31 as to whether the union has accepted or rejected the offer. Local 7 is planning to strike on Jan. 12 if it does not accept the offer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
KXRM

166,000 donors on GoFundMe raise money for Marshall Fire victims

COLORADO SPRINGS — GoFundMe is reporting “an enormous outpouring of support” for several families who were impacted by the Marshall Fire. According to the organization, hundreds of fundraisers have been created on GoFundMe to help those in need, with over 166,000 donors around the world raising more than $22 million for immediate needs and families […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Workers#Local Union#Living Wage#Kdvr#Accep
KXRM

Governor’s office releases ’50 Ways the Polis Administration is Saving Coloradans Money’

DENVER — According to Gov. Jared Polis’ administration, the state’s top leaders and legislature are doing everything in their power to save Coloradans money.  Following the governor’s 2022 State of the State address, the administration released the following list of ways it plans to help Coloradans save money. Reductions to property tax assessment rates will […]
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
KXRM

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
KXRM

Here’s Gov. Jared Polis’ full State of the State address

DENVER — Thursday morning, Gov. Jared Polis delivered his 2022 State of the State address. You can find the entire text below. Good morning everyone. One traditionally begins a State of the State address by acknowledging dignitaries here in the chamber, but this morning calls for something a little different. I want to first acknowledge […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy