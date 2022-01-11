ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Rockville woman reported missing found dead three days later

 4 days ago

ROCKVILLE, Md. ( W DVM) — A woman reported missing on Jan. 6 was found just three days after. Montgomery County Police recovered the body of 45-year-old Nyanko Udo, a Rockville woman.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., officers were called to the 14200 block of Brad Drive for a person down. Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded and located the body of an adult female in the back yard of a residence. Udo was pronounced dead on the scene.

At approximately 1:20 p.m., 4 D officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Brad Court when Udo was discovered missing on Jan. 6.

Udo was last seen between 12:40 and 1:15 p.m. and was not wearing shoes or heavy clothing. The temperatures dropped overnight, and the area received several inches of snow.

Montgomery County Police Managed Search Operations Team (MSOT), along with bloodhounds, assisted 4D patrol officers in the multi-day search for Udo.

The area where Udo was ultimately found had been searched by MSOT, 4D officers and the hounds. Udo was located in an open area and would have been discovered during the search if she were in the area at that time.

Udo had been reported missing in the past and had a propensity to hide from her caretakers and those searching for her. It’s believed that she might have been trying to return home after officers left the area.

No foul play is suspected in the death of Udo and the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

