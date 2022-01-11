ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

France Says Still Far From Reviving 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -Iran and world powers are still far from any agreement to revive their 2015 nuclear deal despite making some progress at the end of December, France's foreign minister said on Tuesday. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Iran nuclear talks enjoy 'better atmosphere' after painful start

Despite a painful start weeks ago, international talks to save the Iran nuclear deal have entered the New Year with positive signals emerging, including the EU saying Friday that a deal remained possible. There has been a marked shift in tone since the current round began in November, even if the Western powers complain how slow the process is at a time when Iran accelerates its nuclear work. "There's a better atmosphere since Christmas -- before Christmas I was very pessimistic," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday. "Today I believe reaching an accord is possible," even within the coming weeks, he said after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brest, France.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Frustrated Europeans say we're not absent from Russia, U.S. talks

BREST, France, Jan 13 (Reuters) - European ministers bemoaned on Thursday a perception that they had been left isolated after Russia held talks with the United States and NATO over the future of the continent and said that Washington had never coordinated as much with the EU as now. Consultations...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
thebulletin.org

Iran nuclear deal negotiators must act with urgency, given Iranian and Israeli nuclear brinkmanship

In the last week of 2021, Iran carried out a wargame drill code-named Payambare Azam 17—”Great Prophet 17”—along its southern coastline. In one exercise, it simulated launching 16 missiles and five suicide drones in an attack that targeted Israel’s Dimona nuclear plant. The simulation, which the Jerusalem Post called a “dangerous escalation in rhetoric,” took place as nuclear talks between Tehran and world powers had stalled in Vienna.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Israel not bound by any nuclear deal with Iran, Bennett says

JERUSALEM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Israel would not be bound by any nuclear deal with Iran and would continue to consider itself free to act "with no constraints" against its arch-foe if necessary. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Donald Trump
US News and World Report

France Sees Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks, but Time Pressing

PARIS (Reuters) -Progress has been made regarding the Iran nuclear talks although time is running out, France's foreign minister said on Friday. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed on Monday. Western diplomats have indicated they are hoping to have a...
MIDDLE EAST
foreigndesknews.com

Iran Cites New ‘Realism’ From Western Powers at Nuclear Talks

Iran said Monday it has detected a new “realism” on the part of Western countries, ahead of further negotiations in Vienna aimed at rescuing an accord on its nuclear program. “We sense a retreat, or rather realism from the Western parties in the Vienna negotiations, that there can...
MIDDLE EAST
texasguardian.com

Iran Nuclear Negotiations to Continue in Vienna

Negotiations resume Monday in Vienna about restoring the 2015 international agreement that limited Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, after the parties took a break for the new year. A spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry said Monday the talks are 'entering an in-depth phase.'. Though Iran and the...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#U S Sanctions#Reuters#Western#Iranian
dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

EU warns Russia of 'robust' response as Ukraine crisis deepens

EU foreign ministers warned Russia on Friday of a "robust" response to any military action against Ukraine, after a massive cyberattack against the country heightened fears Moscow could be preparing to send in troops. Even before Friday's assault on key Ukrainian government websites, European ministers had warned that cyberattacks could precede, or accompany, a military incursion that Russia may be planning after massing 100,000 soldiers on the Ukraine border. The standoff with Russia "is serious, more serious than anything we've seen in recent years", Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters at a meeting of the bloc's top diplomats in the French city of Brest. "Some say the cyberattack could be the prelude for other activities, military activities," he said.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Country
China
AFP

EU ministers reject Russian 'pressure' over Ukraine

European Union ministers said Thursday that they would not negotiate with Russia over Ukraine's future while Moscow was massing troops at its neighbour's border. Washington and its allies have accused Russia of planning an invasion after deploying some 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border "So far no shot has been fired, and no border crossed, and that is a good thing," said Luxembourg's foreign minister, Jean Asselborn, as he arrived for the meeting.
POLITICS
Reuters

Finland not negotiating about NATO membership, foreign minister says

HELSINKI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Finland has no plans at present to join NATO, its foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday, amid heightened security tensions between Finland's giant neighbour Russia and Ukraine. "Finland does not discuss with NATO joining it, nor does Finland have such a project upcoming ......
POLITICS
TIME

If Anyone Can Talk Russia Out of Invading Ukraine, It's Probably Wendy Sherman

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In Wendy Sherman’s world, rationality rules. For the Deputy Secretary of State, the players look at the field as it is set, weigh risk and reward, concessions and consequences and then make the best choice for their self-interest. Sentimentality and nostalgia are for suckers. When the parties enjoy a common understanding of the carrots and sticks, ultimately a logical ending comes to pass—even if it doesn’t always translate into a clear political win back home.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy