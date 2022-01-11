The cities where residents are unable to quarantine

When April Schneider’s children returned to in-person classrooms this year, she thought they were leaving behind the struggles from more than a year of remote learning. No more problems with borrowed tablets. No more days of missed lessons because her kids couldn’t connect to their virtual schooling. But coronavirus cases in her children’s New York […]
Cristina Velasquez has cleaned up almost every imaginable mess during her 21 years as a hotel housekeeper, but the scene awaiting her when she opened the door to a room at the Hilton Garden Inn in Hollywood a few months ago still haunts her. As she stepped in, she was...
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Construction Coverage. Approximately 44 million U.S. households (or 35% of the total) are renters, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Renters tend to move much more frequently than homeowners. For example, 51% of renters surveyed in the 2019 American Community Survey...
One recent study said most residents of cities breathe unhealthy air. What’s more, studies say it’s hurting children. The study said a big part of the 2.5 billion people living in cities around the world breathe in air pollution levels higher than the World Health Organization recommends. The...
The term “side hustle” generally refers to a job on the side of a full-time job that brings in supplemental income for the worker. Side hustles often begin as a means to provide extra spending money or cover bills, but some eventually turn into full-fledged businesses. According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 3 million full-time workers (2.5% of total) had side hustles in 2019 and earned a median $6,800 annually from this extra work. These numbers are likely to increase amid the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside record numbers of new business applications.
Walmart just cut its paid leave policy for workers who test positive for Covid-19 amid the surge of cases across the U.S. We are so surprised by the timing of this policy change!. The country’s largest employer halved paid leave for Covid-positive workers from two weeks to one in a...
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – It’s been a wet, rainy, and cold few days, and residents in an Aliquippa apartment complex say they have been stuck inside. “It’s frustrating, very frustrating,” said Sheshiah Glenn, and that sentiment is the same for many of the residents of Towne Towers in Aliquippa.
The city of Pearl has announced there will be a planned water outage on Wednesday in northeast Pearl from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to Communications and Public Information Director Greg Flynn, contractors will be making water main connections at Eldorado Road and the new East Metro Parkway. Areas...
People who choose to live in an old home, or a historic one, take on the responsibilities and sometimes challenges of preserving an important part of history. Some homeowners who live in Ocean City’s Historic District not only take great pride in their residences, but also aim to make sure that the houses will be remembered for their value harkening back to when they were built so long ago.
The U.S. has reported more than 54.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 4. There have been more than 819,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
RHINELANDER – Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, as well as an increased use of at-home tests, the Oneida County Health Department is letting the community know it will not be able to contact all people who test positive for COVID-19. Staff is asking that families with someone who tests positive in the household review the CDC guidelines to determine how long they need to stay home.
Members of Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation are asking the public's help in identifying locations throughout the city where people have been seen living without shelter as part of the street count of the new year's Point-in-Time (PIT) Count of the homeless population.
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 20% of American households earn passive income either through dividends, interest, or rental properties. Among those households who do have passive income, the median amount is $4,200 per year. Passive income streams can be a large contributor to wealth creation, and higher-income households are more likely to have the means to invest in assets that provide it.
A lot has changed in recent weeks regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The arrival of the highly infectious, but likely less severe, omicron variant has forced U.S. health officials to re-examine guidance and issue new recommendations quickly as more Americans become infected. The core of the Centers for Disease Control and...
Festus residents are generally pleased with the way the city is run and enjoy where they live, according to a recent survey the city conducted. Results of the survey were released last month, and overall, responses to the survey were positive, City Administrator Greg Camp said. “I’d put us a...
The release of the 2020 Census data last fall begs the question: How has the City of South Salt Lake changed in the past 10 years?. According to the 2020 Census, SSL's population only rose by 3,160 people or 11.8%. This small gain is a surprise given the SSL building boom since 2010. In the last decade, 11,000 building permits were issued. One reason for the slight increase in this number is based on individuals who took part in the 2020 Census, which was lower because of the pandemic.
Truth to be told, almost anyone would rather live in Malibu — the pristine California city overlooking the Pacific — than in Detroit, with its vacant homes, high poverty level, and shrinking population. Recently, people have begun to move from large coastal cities like New York and San Francisco to cities that they feel are […]
