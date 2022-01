One of Milwaukee’s East Side favorites will be branching out with a new retail shop at the forthcoming 3rd Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. Strange Town, owned and operated by Chef Mia LeTendre, has developed a reputation not only for its globally inspired, plant-based cuisine, but also for its bar offerings, which include both low-ABV cocktails and an impressive curated selection of sustainably produced natural wines (along with a robust wine club). And they will be showcasing their wine expertise with guests at the new Downtown food hall.

