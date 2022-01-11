ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Defense Stocks to Consider as Geopolitics Simmer

By Brian O'Connell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ebn1K_0diyz3ij00

With geopolitical tensions sharpening in China, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East, RealMoney's Kevin Curran points to defense companies as obvious benefactors. Investors, says Curran, should be looking at defense companies, too.

“Uncertainty in geopolitics is rarely a positive for investors, especially the scale of which we are seeing at present,” Curran wrote recently on Real Money. “Whether it’s still-simmering tension in Afghanistan after a U.S. exit, faltering authoritarian governments in Belarus and Kazakhstan, or the saber-rattling of Beijing over territories in the South China Sea, there is plenty to trouble one's mind.”

As many global governments bolster their own military capabilities, they’re turning to U.S.-based defense companies.

“In many cases, this includes significant purchases from U.S.-based aerospace and defense firms such as Northrop Grumman (NOC) - Get Northrop Grumman Corporation Report, Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report, Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Lockheed Martin Corporation Report, Raytheon (RTX) - Get Raytheon Technologies, Corp. (RTX) Report, Textron (TXT) - Get Textron Inc. Report, L3Harris Technologies (LHX) - Get L3Harris Technologies Inc Report, and General Dynamics (GD) - Get General Dynamics Corporation Report,” Curran noted.

What’s more, defense companies should continue to prosper over the long haul.

"One of the attractive things about investing in the defense sector is that it's always there and over time it's always growing," David Luxton, Executive Chairman at weapons technology firm Kwesst Microsystems, told Real Money. "The times we're in are becoming more fragile and perilous geopolitically and I don't see that improving in the foreseeable future."

Add to the mix a $768 billion defense bill recently passed by the U.S. Senate and sent to President Biden's desk, and defense stocks appear to be a great landing stock for opportunity-minded investors.

Still, risks are in play.

“To be sure, many of these tensions are not entirely novel and, after a strong year for many defense stocks, there is reason for caution on current valuations,” Curran said.

He points to comments from Andrew Shoemaker, Director of Investment Research at Capital Estate Advisors

"We feel that large-cap defense stocks are currently overvalued," Shoemaker told Real Money. "When looking for opportunities in defense, we have focused on small caps at this time because we feel that valuations are presently more reasonable at that market cap."

Shoemaker said that while he has liked Raytheon in the past, the entry point at present is not necessarily optimal. Further, he noted Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) - Get Science Applications International Corp. Report could well be an interesting investment, though, ideally, at more modest multiples.

"As an aside, we are keeping a close eye on Palantir (PLTR) - Get Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A Report," he added. "Their growth has been impressive."

As with anything in investing, homework will be paramount moving forward.

“That’s especially the case as investors attempt to parse the best contractors providing defense systems to an increasing number of governments eager to spend in the sector,” Curran said.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

What to Watch Today: Stocks Set to Drop as Dow Stock JPMorgan Falls After Quarterly Results

U.S. stock futures turned lower Friday after Dow stock JPMorgan (JPM) fell nearly 3% in the premarket as investors parsed quarterly results from the nation's largest bank by assets. The company's fourth-quarter per-share earnings of $3.33 and revenue of $30.35 billion, both beat estimates. However, JPMorgan said it took a $1.8 billion net benefit from releasing reserves for loan losses that never materialized; without that benefit earnings would have been $2.86 per share, missing expectations. (CNBC)
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Contractors#Stock#Raytheon Technologies#Realmoney#Boeing#Ba#Lmt#Textron Inc#General Dynamics#Gd#Kwesst Microsystems#Real Money#The U S Senate
MarketRealist

The 5 Best Dividend Stocks for 2022

As investors reposition their portfolios in the new year, some are considering dividend stocks to ensure stability amid the Fed’s expected tightening and continued threat of COVID-19. Dividend stocks can also offer passive income. What are the best dividend stocks for 2022?. Article continues below advertisement. Dividends are the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketRealist

Why You Should Consider Stocks With Pricing Power Amid High Inflation

U.S. inflation as measured by the CPI rose 7 percent in 2021, which is the biggest rise since 1982. Over the last decade, central banks in developed markets have been taking steps to increase inflation. However, over the last year, inflation is running way above what central banks are comfortable with. In an inflationary environment, stocks with pricing power tend to do well. What are some of the pricing power stocks that you can consider in 2022?
STOCKS
Reuters

Russian rouble rises after geopolitics-led rout; EM stocks slide

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble firmed 1% and bonds held steady on Friday in volatile trading amid heightened geopolitical tensions, while broader emerging markets stocks fell on hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve. Fed policymakers opened the door to a March interest rate hike as well as four hikes...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Stock Market Today - 1/13: Stocks End Lower as Tech Weighs Down Markets

Stocks finish down as markets switch focus from inflation to earnings following December inflation data. S&P 500 profits are forecast to rise 22.4% from last year to $431.8 billion in the fourth quarter; JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo report Friday. Boeing stock surges after Bloomberg reports its 737 MAX will...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Dollar Slides as Inflation Ignites, But Dip May not Last

The dollar has hit the skids a bit, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index falling 2.2% since Nov. 25 amid concern over U.S. inflation. The index slid 0.6% Wednesday, the most since May, after news that consumer prices soared 7% last year. It has eased another 0.15% on Thursday. But...
BUSINESS
CharlotteObserver.com

Got Inflation Blues? Consider Dividend Stocks: Wharton’s Siegel

Dividend stocks are the best way for investors to cope with inflation, says renowned Wharton School finance professor Jeremy Siegel. Inflation rose to the fore again Wednesday, when the government reported that consumer prices jumped 7% last year, the biggest 12-month increase in 39 years. “Dividend stocks are protected against...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

History Suggests Defense Stocks Will Surge In 2022

Historical cycles in the sector indicate that aerospace and defense stocks are positioned for a major, multi-year rebound. Investors in defense stocks have continued to see their portfolio grow but compared to those investing in the broader market, they have underperformed. Our thesis maintains that defense stocks are set to surge in 2022 and investors should consider going long. We've begun to see an uptick in the volume for the Invesco Aerospace and Defense ETF (NYSE: PPA) in recent months. And looking at the various ETF products in this thematic space, it is interesting that AUM (asset under management) levels have plateaued and been stable at these levels. It is perhaps a sign that everyone who wanted to sell, has done so. The sector appears to be just waiting for buyers to rediscover it. Goldman Sachs agrees and just called it one of their top sector plays for 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
81K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy