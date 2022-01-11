Mirabito generates over $84,000 for charity
BINGHAMTON, NY – Mirabito customers have generated over $84,000 in donations that support veterans, cancer research and the Salvation Army.
Through its Mirabito Cares initiative, the convenience store chain held a pink lid coffee campaign that raised
$10,000 for the Foundation for Women’s Cancer in October.
In November, its Round-Up for Veterans program generated $35,000 each for the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group and Operation Homefront Foundation.
And Mirabito finished the quarter with its "Give a Gift, Give Back" gift card promotion that provided $4,500 for the Salvation Army.
