ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Mirabito generates over $84,000 for charity

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rP93g_0diyySQC00

BINGHAMTON, NY – Mirabito customers have generated over $84,000 in donations that support veterans, cancer research and the Salvation Army.

Through its Mirabito Cares initiative, the convenience store chain held a pink lid coffee campaign that raised

$10,000 for the Foundation for Women’s Cancer in October.

In November, its Round-Up for Veterans program generated $35,000 each for the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group and Operation Homefront Foundation.

And Mirabito finished the quarter with its “Give a Gift, Give Back” gift card promotion that provided $4,500 for the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Society
Binghamton, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Weather#Convenience Store#Charity#The Salvation Army#Mirabito Cares#Veterans#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy