ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lady Gaga reveals why her father “went absolutely crazy” over her role in ‘House of Gucci’

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga‘s role in House of Gucci has earned her several awards and nominations, as well as the Icon Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. But according to her father, Gaga’s real reward was getting to be in the same movie as one of her co-stars: Al...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Begins House of Gucci's Awards Season in Rodarte

Lady Gaga went full glam to virtually receive her House of Gucci award. The superstar took to Instagram to thank the Palm Springs International Film Awards for giving her their Icon Award for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani. Though the in-person awards gala was cancelled due to the pandemic surge, the A Star is Born actor still wore full glam to post her selfie and acceptance speech.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Actor#House#Italian
mynews13.com

Lady Gaga on journalistic approach to 'House of Gucci' role

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Oscar nominee Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani from the incredible true story depicted in Ridley Scott's new film "House of Gucci." On "The LA Times Envelope Roundtable" on Spectrum News 1, Gaga opens up to host Amy Kaufman about doing the research for her real-life character.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Lady Gaga was attracted to playing Patrizia in House Of Gucci because she was an underdog: 'She tried so hard but she was never as shiny as the Guccis'

Lady Gaga's performance in House of Gucci is getting the recognition it deserves. W Magazine featured the actress on the first cover of the new year, which highlights the best performances of 2021. This annual feature is curated by W’s editor-at-large Lynn Hirschberg. In her interview, the 35-year-old actress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wmagazine.com

Jared Leto Went Completely Nuts for House of Gucci

The part of Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci wasn’t intended for Jared Leto. The actor originally received the script for another role, but after reading it, he couldn’t see himself as anyone other than the striving former head designer of the Italian house. “I didn’t know what he looked like, what he sounded like, but I really related to his desire to be an artist,” Leto says. When he connected with the film’s director, Ridley Scott, Leto made his intention for the portrayal clear: “I’m going to go completely fucking nuts,” he says he told Scott, who, in turn, indulged the performance. (“To his credit, he really let the inmates run the asylum for a bit,” Leto says.) For W’s annual Best Performances issue, the star, who recently turned 50, discusses how he dug deep into Paolo’s loafers, why he has no plans to see the film, and his Capricorn tendencies.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Hilary Swank reveals her father died in October in emotional tribute

Hilary Swank revealed in an emotional Instagram post on Friday that her father, Stephen Michael Swank, died in October. “This past year was a big one for me and I know for so many of us. I have been off my phone and social media for a couple months due to a tremendous personal loss. In October, my Dear Dad, made his transition to the other side,” Hilary captioned a photo of her and Stephen smiling together.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy