A 90-foot, decommissioned fishing vessel that has been grounded on the rocks off the Marin Coast since last March will be dismantled. The US Coast Guard have approved the salvage and are now waiting for the rough winter waters to subside long enough to dismantle the American Challenger. Global Diving and Salvage Inc. has been contracted to remove the grounded ship. The plan is to rig a block-and-tackle system to pull the vessel closer to shore and then cut it into pieces that can be hauled away by helicopter and barge. Last spring, the American Challenger was being towed to Mexico from Washington State to be scuttled. However, the steel shackle connecting the Challenger to its tow failed, resulting in the ship running aground on the rocks between Dillon Beach and the Estero Americano.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO