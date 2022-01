The Los Angeles Chargers are not preparing for a playoff game this week and that really stings. They did not do enough to make that leap in Brandon Staley’s first season and that is extremely disappointing. The team heads into the offseason with the most cap space in the league. Some of that will be dedicated to bringing back some key pieces, but they should be able to really turn this roster over to fit Staley’s image, specifically on defense, and support Justin Herbert at a higher level.

