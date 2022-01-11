ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga reveals why her father “went absolutely crazy” over her role in ‘House of Gucci’

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga‘s role in House of Gucci has earned her several awards and nominations, as well as the Icon Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. But according to her father, Gaga’s real reward was getting to be in the same movie as one of her co-stars: Al...

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Begins House of Gucci's Awards Season in Rodarte

Lady Gaga went full glam to virtually receive her House of Gucci award. The superstar took to Instagram to thank the Palm Springs International Film Awards for giving her their Icon Award for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani. Though the in-person awards gala was cancelled due to the pandemic surge, the A Star is Born actor still wore full glam to post her selfie and acceptance speech.
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Tom Hanks
spectrumnews1.com

Lady Gaga on journalistic approach to 'House of Gucci' role

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Oscar nominee Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani from the incredible true story depicted in Ridley Scott's new film "House of Gucci." On "The LA Times Envelope Roundtable" on Spectrum News 1, Gaga opens up to host Amy Kaufman about doing the research for her real-life character.
Daily Mail

Lady Gaga was attracted to playing Patrizia in House Of Gucci because she was an underdog: 'She tried so hard but she was never as shiny as the Guccis'

Lady Gaga's performance in House of Gucci is getting the recognition it deserves. W Magazine featured the actress on the first cover of the new year, which highlights the best performances of 2021. This annual feature is curated by W’s editor-at-large Lynn Hirschberg. In her interview, the 35-year-old actress...
epicstream.com

Lady Gaga Trends as Fans Want Her to Join the MCU

Lady Gaga recently trended on Twitter as fans are now demanding the pop star to join the MCU. Of course, she is known for her hit singles such as "Born This Way," "Bad Romance," "Paparazzi," and many more. But in the past few years, she has also established herself as an actress as she starred in films such as A Star is Born and House of Gucci as well as the TV show American Horror Story: Hotel. She also won an Oscar for co-writing the song "Shallow" from A Star is Born.
wmagazine.com

Jared Leto Went Completely Nuts for House of Gucci

The part of Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci wasn’t intended for Jared Leto. The actor originally received the script for another role, but after reading it, he couldn’t see himself as anyone other than the striving former head designer of the Italian house. “I didn’t know what he looked like, what he sounded like, but I really related to his desire to be an artist,” Leto says. When he connected with the film’s director, Ridley Scott, Leto made his intention for the portrayal clear: “I’m going to go completely fucking nuts,” he says he told Scott, who, in turn, indulged the performance. (“To his credit, he really let the inmates run the asylum for a bit,” Leto says.) For W’s annual Best Performances issue, the star, who recently turned 50, discusses how he dug deep into Paolo’s loafers, why he has no plans to see the film, and his Capricorn tendencies.
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Stuns in 8-Inch Heels & Models More Looks for W Magazine’s ‘Best Performances’ Issue

Lady Gaga is polished and sophisticated for W Magazine. The “Judas” singer dazzles on the newest cover of W that featured her along with Kristen Stewart, Denzel Washington, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Chastain and Benedict Cumberbatch to celebrate the publication’s “Best Performances” issue. For Gaga’s cover, she slipped on a black dress that incorporated sleek peekaboo cutouts and a dramatic red flower pinned to the bodice of the garment. For another shot within the magazine, Gaga poses with a red cape draped over her head. For the last look within the magazine, Gaga wore an all-white streamlined outfit that had a white one-sleeve dress...
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
