Binghamton, NY

Binghamton Mac and Cheese fest goes hybrid

By Jim Ehmke
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMjiI_0diywL8F00

BINGHAMTON, NY – A popular fundraiser focused on America’s favorite comfort food is adopting a hybrid model as coronavirus cases spike.

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra has announced that its 7th annual Mac and Cheese Fest will offer both an in-person tasting as well as a to-go option.

The event takes place Thursday February 10th at 6 P-M at the Holiday Inn Binghamton.

15 local restaurants will compete to see which creates the best macaroni and cheese as determined by a panel of celebrity judges including NewsChannel 34’s Jim Ehmke.

There will also be beer samples.

Those who don’t want to stay for the in-person event are invited to arrive early to create their own to-go bags.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for youth and $20 for B-P-O subscribers.

More info at BingMacFest.com .

