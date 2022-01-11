ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alright! Bob's Burgers Is Coming to the Big Screen

wvli927.com
 4 days ago

In the words of Tina, “Don’t have...

wvli927.com

TVOvermind

Why Bob’s Burgers Actor Jay Johnston Was Fired

“Bob’s Burgers”, near contestant for the throne of the best-animated sitcom, along with “Family Guy”, “The Simpsons”, “American Dad”, and a growing list of others every season. New shows that appear to come out every season, on every network, always appeared to be different in their own way but viewers could never help but compare animated sitcoms. Like most animated sitcoms, “Bob’s Burgers” follows a structure of a family and their exploits in and out of their owned restaurant, named after the father of the house. Conveniently, the family lives above the restaurant that they operate, which happens to be, or at least assumed to be a New Jersey shore town full of a boardwalk, or wharf as the townspeople call it as it is officially ”The Wonder Wharf”. Below, we’ve gone into detail on one of America’s favorite animated families, the Belchers from “Bob’s Burgers”, and how Bob’s Burgers fired voice actor Jay Johnston due to his involvement with the Capitol riots.
Vulture

Feast Your Eyes, Finally, on The Bob’s Burgers Movie Trailer

Good news for everyone who’s been starving to see The Bob’s Burgers Movie. After two years of pandemic delays, 20th Century Studios has finally served up a trailer. The 90-second clip opens with realistic animation of a burger being sensually put together, then switches to the 2-D style that has marked 227 episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series about the Belchers. Unfortunately, things aren’t going so great for the family business in the movie. Linda is attempting to advertise a Bob’s Burgers stand outside of the Wonder Wharf by wearing a bikini over Gene’s burger suit and dancing. “What? It’s summer, and sex sells, baby,” she explains to Bob.
IGN

Bob's Burgers Movie 'Musical Comedy-Mystery-Adventure' Plot Revealed

Production on The Bob's Burgers Movie has been relatively quiet since mid-2021, but we finally have some plot details that shed light on what the Belcher family and their humble restaurant will get up to. In the "musical-comedy-mystery-adventure" film, a ruptured water main opens up a giant sinkhole in front...
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Bob’s Burgers “Touch of Eval(uations)”

It’s teacher evaluation day at Wagstaff Elementary, and Louise Belcher is going crazy! When Mr. Frond decides that it’s a good idea to ask students to grade their teachers on a scale of 1 to 5, the youngest Belcher child decides it’s time to enact vengeance upon Ms. LaBonz for a C- grade on a recent class project. After a day of freedom and chaos, Louise gives her least favorite teacher the lowest grade possible… but after Ms. LaBonz explains why she’s hard on Louise, the lazy genius decides it’s time to reevaluate her evaluation.
IGN

The Bob's Burgers Movie - Official Trailer

Bob's Burgers is heading to the big screen in The Bob's Burgers Movie. The upcoming animated adventure sees a huge sinkhole blocking the entrance to Bob's Burgers, ruining the Belchers' summer plans. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business going, the kids try to solve a mystery that could end up saving their family's restaurant. Featuring the voices of John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz, H. Jon Benjamin, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain, The Bob's Burgers Movie opens in U.S. theaters on May 27, 2022.
thenerdstash.com

‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Official Trailer is Here

“Let’s Get This Patty Started!!!” The Belcher’s are going to the big screen! 20th Century Fox just released its official trailer for ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie.’ It’s finally time for this burger-flipping, EMMY winning and long-running animated family to have their first film! The ‘BB’ Movie plot takes on the aspects of a musical, comedy, mystery, and adventure. PHEW. That’s a lot of genres, but if anyone can handle it, it’s the lovingly dysfunctional (and pretty relatable) Belcher family.
106.3 Cowboy Country

‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer: The Hit Show Heads to Theaters

After a dozen seasons and well over 200 episodes, Bob’s Burgers is finally getting its very own movie. The creatively titled The Bob’s Burgers Movie features all the voices you know from the show, including Kristen Schaal as Louise, H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, and Larry Murphy as Teddy, plus Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain.
mxdwn.com

20th Century Studios Drops New Trailer to ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’

In the newest trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, a realistic hamburger patty flips in anticipation with the narrator asking, ‘are you ready’ there is iceberg lettuce clashing together with a juicy tomato and a crispy bun. Something beefy and juice, the narrator asks as another hamburger patty hits the sizzling grill. And then suddenly, Fan-favorite Linda Belcher is wearing a bikini over Gene’s burger suit, and Bob is asking “Linda,’ and she responds by saying, “it’s summer and sex sells, baby,” said Linda. Tina Belcher is horseback riding in the sunset with her crush Jimmy Pesto.
hypebeast.com

A Sinkhole Threatens the Belcher Family Restaurant in 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Trailer

20th Century Studios has finally released the official trailer of The Bob’s Burgers Movie. The long-awaited animated film is described as a “big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure” that sees the Belcher family face a sinkhole threatening to destroy both their restaurant and their summer:. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is...
thenerdstash.com

10 Best Episodes Of “Bob’s Burgers”, Ranked

It’s been an amazing week for one of the best adult cartoons of all time. Bob’s Burgers celebrated eleven years on the air this week, having premiered on January 9, 2011. The Fox series has been a big success, inspiring everything from board games, shirts, toys, albums, and a comic series. And this Monday, we got a trailer for the upcoming film adaptation, which will be out on Memorial Day weekend. To celebrate the show, here is our list of the ten best episodes of Bob’s Burgers ranked from ten to one, one being the very best.
TV Fanatic

Bob's Burgers Movie Set for Memorial Day Release: Watch the Trailer!

The Belchers are making their way to theaters. 20th Century Studios revealed Monday the long-gestating Bob's Burgers Movie would finally launch Friday, May 27th. “The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer,” according to the studio.
