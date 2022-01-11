Gavin Newsom visits Central Valley to discuss California’s plan for universal health care

Related
Newsom: Stimulus checks ‘likely’ to be included in revised California budget proposal
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, money for another round of stimulus checks to California taxpayers likely will be included when Gov. Gavin Newsom updates his proposed budget for the coming fiscal year in a few months. The tax rebates were not part of the initial $286.4 billion proposal unveiled by the governor earlier this week, though […]
Essential workers push to bring back COVID-19 sick pay in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – COVID-19 sick pay for California workers ended on Sep. 30 – at a time when data from the state health department shows there were 5,757 cases per 100,000 people. As of Jan. 9, there were 20,817 cases per 100,000 people. That jump is prompting a renewed push for California’s COVID-19 sick […]
Fresno public safety workforce strained by surge in COVID cases
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) –As the spread of omicron continues, dozens of Fresno city employees are testing positive every day. In the police department, more than 100 workers are sick with the virus. “We started off this month fast and furious, but unfortunately it’s really about the contact at the end of the holiday season,” said […]
FCDPH plans to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits to vulnerable population
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Health announced they will be handing out COVID-19 test kits to vulnerable populations of Fresno County. Health officials will be giving out 37,000 iHealth at-home COVID-19 rapid tests to residents through a new program. The Fresno County Internal Services Department and Graphic Communication Services will be […]
California is now out of the worst drought category; here’s where conditions stand
For the first time in more than a year, all of California is out of the worst drought category as the state’s overall outlook shows major improvement since the start of the water year. As of Tuesday, when the U.S. Drought Monitor released its latest map, 0% of the Golden State was experiencing “exceptional” drought […]
California suspends some disability claims, citing fraud
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California says scammers are stealing doctors’ credentials to file fake disability claims. The Employment Development Department said Thursday they has suspended 345,000 disability claims associated with 27,000 doctors. The department said most of those claims are likely fraudulent. But some of them are legitimate claims from people who can’t work because […]
Empty shelves? See which of these 4 ‘shortages’ is most searched in each state
Cream cheese, chicken, hot Cheetos and potatoes – see which "shortage" was most Googled by every U.S. state.
Family of former Fresno State athletic director Jim Bartko seeking unique lawsuit
FRESNO Calif. (KSEE) – The family of a former Fresno state athletic director has filed one of the first cases of its kind in California. Senate bill 447 allows families of deceased abuse survivors to file lawsuits even after the victim has died, the law went into effect on Jan. 1, and a few days […]
Ambulance restrictions aim to help hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 surge in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno health officials are sounding the alarm as cases COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the Central Valley. With hospitals filling up, health officials are implementing a new strategy to make sure medical facilities don’t reach a breaking point. Fresno County is taking extra precautions to make sure that precious hospital […]
Staffing shortages remain top concern as Fresno police union overwhelmingly rejects city contract
FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Tensions are running high at the Fresno Police Department as the union overwhelmingly turned down a contract offered by the city. The previous contract had expired in July. Fresno Police Officers Association members cited low pay compared to other Valley agencies as one of the biggest deterrents and the FPOA president […]
Clinica Sierra Vista now only offering Covid testing to established patients by appointment only
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday, Clinica Sierra Vista announced a few changes to its Covid testing procedures for those looking to get tested in Kern and Fresno counties. It will now only offer testing to established patients by appointment only and will not be offering walk-up testing. “Like many other providers and medical establishments, we […]
No child tax credit payment on Friday
For the first time in half a year, families are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit.
David Valadao announces re-election bid for newly drawn 22nd Congressional District
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Representative David Valadao (R-Hanford) announced his re-election bid for California’s newly drawn 22nd Congressional District Wednesday. The new district includes Delano, Porterville, Hanford and parts of Bakersfield. The new district will be 43 percent Democrat and 26 percent Republican, according to maps from the L.A. Times. “My commitment to the Central […]
Cost of living is on the rise, but when will it end?
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – You’ve probably noticed that the cost of everyday items has been on the rise in the last year. Nik Redmond a Financial Advisor for the Ford Financial Group says there’s a lot of things that are contributing to the rise in prices but there is one core issue. “Most simply it […]
62,000 students, school staff in Los Angeles test positive for COVID-19
All students in the district are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test before returning to school this week.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job. At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care […]
City of Fresno moves closer to opening animal shelter, receives $25,000 donation
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Construction continues on five acres near Airways Boulevard and Gap Drive, as the City of Fresno puts the final details together for a long-awaited animal shelter. “This animal shelter is going to be more than a shelter. It’s going to be a place where people can feel confident that we’re going […]
Biden deploying military medical teams in omicron response
President Biden announced Thursday that the U.S. is deploying 1,000 military medical personnel to several states to help mitigate staffing crunches at strained hospitals.
GOP senator plans to introduce ‘Fauci Act’ after clash at hearing
Republican Sen. Roger Marshall (Kan.) plans to introduce the “Fauci Act” after he clashed with infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci at a Senate hearing this week.
Foggy day school schedule for Friday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Friday, Jan. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Shelly Baird School – Cancelled. Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified School District – Plan B. Pixley School – Plan A. Kerman Unified – Plan A. Tulare City School District – Plan C. […]
