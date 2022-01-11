ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Storing food for short-term emergencies

People's Defender
People's Defender
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WB3Q_0diynX9q00

By Marsha McCormick

OSU Extension

SNAP-Ed PA, Adams County

Now that winter weather has finally arrived, it’s a good time to plan and have some emergency foods on hand in case you find yourself snowed in for a few days. Keep in mind that your home may be without power following a winter storm, so focus on nonperishable foods that require little preparation and make sure you have a manual can opener in the house.

While nutrition may not be the first thing on your mind during an emergency, it is important that you not only have adequate calories, but also a variety of foods to assure you can stay healthy while dealing with other more pressing issues. Of course, make sure you have some bottled water available in case your water supply is disrupted. Foods you choose to stock up on will be dictated by the number of people in your house and their personal preferences. However, you may consider including some hearty snacks like peanut butter and whole wheat crackers, granola bars, and trail mix. If you want to make your own trail mix, stock up on a variety of nuts, whole grain cereals and dried fruit. You can also add some chocolate chips or small chocolate candy to your trail mix as an extra treat.

Foods from the protein group including canned tuna, salmon, and chicken will come in handy if you are homebound for more than 24 hours. These can be paired with your whole grain crackers, cheese, or fresh apples, celery, and carrots. While most of us prefer canned beans heated, they can be used cold in a bean salad or wrapped in a tortilla shell with some canned meat or vegetables to add protein to meals.

Shelf-stable or powdered milk may be useful, especially if you have children in your home. String cheese will also provide much needed calcium and some protein if milk is not available.

Fresh fruits such as apples, oranges and bananas can be kept at room temperature and raw veggies like carrots, celery, and broccoli can also be eaten as a healthy snack. Commercially canned fruits and vegetables are both safe to eat straight from the can, but do not eat home canned vegetables without heating them first.

If you have a heat source available, canned soups can also make a quick meal as can other staples like pasta, rice and macaroni and cheese mixes. During a power outage, you may choose to use an outdoor grill to cook and heat foods, make sure it is in a well-ventilated area and never use a grill indoors. You may want to keep an old heavy pan or skillet around for emergency use on the grill if you are not in the habit of using your grill this way.

Make your emergency food plan today so you are ready for the winter ahead. For more information, contact the Adams County Extension Office at (937) 544-2339 or email me at mccormick.3@osu.edu.

Comments / 0

