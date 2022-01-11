ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Midwinter Gaming Convention takes place Jan. 13-16th, 2022

By Visit Milwaukee
Urban Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn estimated 1,100 gaming enthusiasts are expected to attend the Midwinter Gaming Convention at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center from Jan. 13 through Jan. 16. The four-day convention features non-digital gaming of all...

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Games#Gaming Convention#Midwinter#Our Junior Gamer Program#Versiti Blood Center
CBS News

Novak Djokovic faces deportation as start of Australian Open approaches

Lawyers for Novak Djokovic presented their case to a panel of three judges on Sunday, hoping the tennis star will be allowed to stay in Australia and compete in the first major tournament of the year. Djokovic's visa was revoked over not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Roxana Saberi has the latest.
TENNIS
The Hill

Youngkin inaugurated as first GOP Virginia governor in over a decade

Glenn Youngkin (R) was sworn in as Virginia’s governor on Saturday, marking the first time a Republican was inaugurated to the office in over a decade. “In this last election, we heard from more voters than ever before. Twenty-five percent more, nearly 3.3 million Virginians. 3.3 million Virginians who sent us here on a mission to restore trust in government and to restore power to the people,” Youngkin said on a sunny day in the commonwealth. “We stand here today as the messengers of that movement and trusted to protect liberty, create opportunity, and build unity for the hard work ahead. This celebration is about that movement.”
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy