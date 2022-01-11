Brook Hill Soccer: Perez' hat trick paves way for a Guard win

Progress file photo

McKINNEY — Pastor Perez drove in three goals in Brook Hill's 5-2 over McKinney Christians's Mustangs in McKinney on Monday.

Adding a goal apiece for the Guard was Mio Engqivist and Leo Pereira.

Josh Collins led Brook Hill with two assists and Pereira had one.

Garnering the win between the pipes was Felipe Tristan, who made seven saves.

Brook Hill moved to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play with the win.

(Girls) McKinney Christian 4, Brook Hill 0 — The Lady Mustangs from McKinney Christian shutout the Lady Guard, 4-0 on Monday. Brook Hill keeper Kaniyah Hill made seven saves in the match.

The Lady Guard are now 4-4-1, 1-1.