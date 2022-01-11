ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Autocar Reports Record-Breaking Year for BADASS Vocational Heavy-Duty OEM

dcvelocity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Jan. 3, 2022) – Autocar LLC, proud manufacturer of severe-duty trucks carrying North America’s oldest truck brand, today announced its record-breaking 2021. In addition to marking the brand’s 124th year, the company’s achievements include unprecedented sales, as well as new and innovative product offerings such as the launch of...

www.dcvelocity.com

Comments / 0

Related
dcvelocity.com

Hyster Partners with RICO on Expanded Line of Explosion Proof Lift Trucks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Jan. 12, 2022) – Hyster Company announces an expansion of the certified Explosion Proof (EX) lift truck line, in which traditional Hyster lift trucks are converted by RICO Manufacturing, Inc., a leader in manufacturing certified EX solutions. EX-rated lift trucks have specific protection measures that allow them to operate in hazardous locations with potentially explosive or flammable vapors, liquids, dusts or fibers.
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

Truck production could be slowed by pandemic labor shortages, ACT warns

The explosive spread of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 is placing growing strain on staffing levels across the U.S. and global economies, threatening to slow the production of new trucks despite pressing demand from fleets to buy more vehicles, a new study says. That increased covid risk is likely to...
INDUSTRY
Truth About Cars

Auto Dealers Report 2021 Profits Will Break Previous Record

With so many articles discussing how poor automotive sales have been through 2021, one could be forgiven for thinking this was going to be a hard year for anybody owning a dealership. However, the reality of the matter is that it’s a seller’s market and those who can sell are making a killing off everyone else’s misery.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
News 8 WROC

Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China

LONDON, ENGLAND (AP) — Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite. Elon Musk’s company signed an agreement last month with Australia’s Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in […]
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Supply Chain Automation Company Symbotic on Going Public Via SPAC With SoftBank

Specializing in AI, robotics, and automation for the global supply chain, Symbotic announced last month it will be tapping the public markets in a SPAC deal with investment giant SoftBank. Symbotic CFO Tom Ernst and Vikas Parekh, a managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers spoke with Cheddar about going public and the future of modernizing logistics amid the constrained supply networks. "The supply chain is fundamentally broken," said Ernst. "By employing the best in modern technology for autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence, we're able to fundamentally rethink the way in which you receive and store and sort goods, making for a dramatically more efficient supply chain."
BUSINESS
wbrz.com

2021 was a busy, record-breaking year for weather

The United States was hit with 20 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in 2021. An estimated 688 lives were lost and $145 billion in damage was done, exceeding all of the disasters in 2020. Since 1980, there were on average 7 billion-dollar disasters in the United States each year. 2021...
ENVIRONMENT
dcvelocity.com

Private equity-backed fleet Ascend targets full truckload, middle mile freight.

The private equity-backed trucking fleet Ascend LLC is launching itself today as a dry van, full truckload carrier focused on middle mile freight markets, after rolling up acquisitions in recent years of the trucking companies Milan Supply Chain Solutions and J&B Services. With funding from the New York-based investment firm...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adas#Oems#Badass#Vehicles#Autocar Llc#Oem#American#Acx##America Big Truck Rental
BMW BLOG

MINI sold a record-breaking 10,000 EVs in Germany last year

Even though the automotive industry was plagued by the microchip shortage in 2021, MINI has a reason to celebrate by reaching an important sales milestone in Germany. Precisely 10,140 Cooper SE electric hatchbacks were sold in Deutschland last year, and this all-black example is the 10,000th vehicle delivered last year in the country without a combustion engine.
CARS
dcvelocity.com

Supply chain HR firm WorkStep lands $25 million for worker retention tools

The supply chain workforce retention firm WorkStep plans to scale up its platform and add more employees for its solution that helps companies better engage workers, identify the drivers of turnover, and increase workforce retention, thanks to a $25 million venture capital round announced yesterday. The “series B” round was...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

IBM acquires Australian firm for its environmental performance tracking tools

With supply chains stretched across multiple countries and layers of subcontractors, corporations can struggle to monitor their sustainability goals, but IBM Corp. says it will address that challenge through its acquisition on Tuesday of Envizi, an Australian data and analytics software provider for environmental performance management. Terms of the deal...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Realterm Acquires Two Warehouse Facilities in the United Kingdom Totaling More Than 48,237m2

Realterm announces the acquisition of two transload warehouse facilities in the United Kingdom. Offering a combined 48,237m2, the properties are located at 48 Hardwick Grange, Warrington WA1 4RF and Forbes Close, Nottingham NG10 1PR. Both facilities are available for lease, have good functionality and an efficient combination of loading positions and excess parking.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
dcvelocity.com

Stadium partners with SML to supercharge retail operations

13th January 2022, Texas, USA - SML, a worldwide leader in retail RFID technology and solutions, has today revealed details of its complete solution deployment with leading Swedish sports retailer, Stadium. SML’s item-level RFID solutions, Inspire™ RFID tags, and Clarity® enterprise software have been deployed, resulting in transformational improvements in inventory management and customer service.
TEXAS STATE
dcvelocity.com

Engineering USA Acquires Movilitas for Industries eXcellence Global

Engineering USA, the North American subsidiary of the Engineering Group, has completed the acquisition of Movilitas, an industry frontrunner in digital supply chain and digital manufacturing consulting services and solutions. This strategic expansion aims to strengthen the capabilities and unique market position of the organization’s Industries eXcellence Global division, which specializes in the design, integration and delivery of holistic technology solutions covering the end-to-end lifecycle of industrial products and processes. Movilitas will complete the company’s vision for Industry 4.0 and reinforce its competences in product tracking and tracing, digital twin, asset performance management and warehouse management. The acquisition also provides a powerful response to the increasingly disruptive crises wreaking havoc across the global supply chain, creating a hub of digital expertise that companies can leverage to ensure flexible processes, smart operations and business continuity across their manufacturing and supply value chains.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES GERALD ALTIERI, DIRECTOR OF LIFETIME SERVICES, SALES

Gerald joins KPI with 13+ years of experience in sales and business development. His most recent role was as US Regional Sales Manager of Commercial Products at Honeywell - Intelligrated where he facilitated the introduction and conversion of new products and services throughout the Mid-West and West Coast territories of the United States.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

HAI ROBOTICS Launches Innovative Demo Center in Silicon Valley

HAI ROBOTICS U.S.A. Inc. announced the grand opening of its Demo Center in Silicon Valley. HAI ROBOTICS, which recently secured $200M in Series C and Series D funding, has pioneered the Autonomous Case-handling Robotic (ACR) System and the associated breakthrough capabilities for smart warehouses. “The HAI ROBOTICS team is very...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Seegrid Expects Strong Growth in 2022 Driven by Increased Demand for AMRs

Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling in the manufacturing, e-commerce, and logistics sectors reported today that it expects strong growth in 2022 driven by the company’s strategic investments in 2021 and increased demand for its products resulting from continued automation of the global supply chain.
ECONOMY
businesspress.vegas

LVR reports rising prices, record year

A report released Thursday by Las Vegas Realtors shows 2021 was a record year for sales of existing homes in Southern Nevada, with more than 50,000 properties changing hands despite rapidly rising prices and a tight housing supply. LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
energynews.us

Heavy-duty truck emissions in states’ crosshairs

TRANSPORTATION: Five states follow California’s lead and approve a rule requiring manufacturers to sell more zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty trucks, with Oregon also toughening limits on tailpipe emissions that disproportionately affect low-income communities of color. (Bloomberg) ALSO:. • Electric vehicle maker Rivian sees its stock drop as more traditional...
POLITICS
michiganchronicle.com

A Record-Breaking 4.5 Million Americans Quit Their Jobs Before The New Year

Predictions about the Great Resignation are seemingly coming true, according to latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. A record-breaking 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, the agency’s data confirmed, pushing the quit rate to 3%, equal to the high set in September. Most of the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy