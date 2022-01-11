ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GAMEPLAY: Ori and the Will of the Wisps

interlochenpublicradio.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we’ll hear music from Gareth Coker’s original score to the 2020 game Ori and the Will of the Wisps. The game brings together dazzling animation and stirring music in an approach partly inspired by Disney films. The soundtrack features a team of world-class musicians, including...

www.interlochenpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
nintendoeverything.com

Freddi Fish 3 Switch gameplay

Gameplay has come in for Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell, which just landed on Switch yesterday. Fans can check out 21 minutes of footage. All is well on their tropical vacation, until our finny friends realize the Great Conch Shell is missing! Uncle Blenny can’t open the Founder’s Day Festival until the heralded horn has been recovered! Your child will join Freddi Fish and Luther as they explore ancient ruins, play games at a fun-filled carnival and even discover a sunken airplane while looking for clues and finding adventure. Rosy Pearl, Pierre the Tailor and Nadine the Narwhal are just a few of the fun new friends they’ll meet as they follow Old Snoggy’s sniffer through this tropical paradise. In the end, it’s up to your child to piece the clues together and figure out who’s responsible for this underwater caper!
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Yomawari 3 screenshots detail story, gameplay, spirits, memories and more

Nippon Ichi Software has released new information and screenshots for the recently announced Yomawari 3, detailing the game's premise, gameplay, spirits, memories, and more. An extended teaser trailer has also been posted. Both the trailer and gameplay details can be found below. Thanks to Gematsu for the translations. Yomawari 3...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Pixel Game Maker Series Medium-Naut gameplay

Gameplay has surfaced for Pixel Game Maker Series Medium-Naut, a science-fiction horror action game from La-Mulana creator Takumi Naramura. We’ve got 18 minutes of footage. Here’s a whole bunch of information about the game:. The space pioneer ship Ostracida has crashed on an uncharted planet, but the survey...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

VALORANT Episode 4: Neon abilities and gameplay guide

After a flurry of leaks plus an amazing trailer, VALORANT has officially dropped the details on its newest agent, Neon, alongside other updates in Episode 4: Disruption. The new Filipino agent—the first of her kind in the game—comes with an electrifying arsenal that you can now test out on the PBE. (Some gamers are already calling her overpowered!) So here’s a guide to Neon, her abilities, what they look like, and strategies and tips for how you can make the most out of Neon in-game.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Coker
cgmagonline.com

Forever Skies Releases Gameplay Teaser Trailer

Forever Skies has released a teaser trailer that gives players a first look at the game which is set to release on PC via early access sometime in 2022. Forever Skies was originally announced under the codename, ‘Project Oxygen‘ and has been in development for the past two years. Forever Skies is a single-player experience that is in development for PC and next-gen consoles, no solid release date on the game’s full version has been revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Babylon’s Fall by PlatinumGames Gets Tons of PS5 Gameplay

Today Square Enix hosted a livestream revealing a ton of gameplay of the upcoming action JRPG Babylon’s Fall. The gameplay was presented by director Kenji Sato, management director Takanao Sugiyamama, planner Isao Negishi, and producer (on the Square Enix side) Junichi Ehara. The game was officially mentioned as running...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'In Nightmare' Trailer Reveals Horrifying Dream Land Gameplay

Playstation has released a new trailer for their upcoming game In Nightmare, revealing the release date for the game while showing us plenty of the obstacles players will have to go through. The game is being published by Maximum Games, and is being Develped by Beijing Magic Fish Technology Co.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Demoniaca: Everlasting Night gameplay

Gameplay has emerged for Demoniaca: Everlasting Night, the recently-released gothic Metroidvania game. Switch received the title on Wednesday. 10 minutes of footage is available. We have the following overview for Demoniaca: Everlasting Night:. Gothic “metroidvania” adventure awaits in Demoniaca: Everlasting Night, a side-scrolling action platformer that mixes beautifully grotesque imagery...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Gameplay#Ipr
nintendoeverything.com

Labyrinth Legend gameplay

Labyrinth Legend has just a few more days to go until it lands on Switch in the west, but we do have some early gameplay. Labyrinth Legend offers players a satisfying dungeon-crawling experience brought to life by retro-inspired pixel graphics. The action-oriented combat uses simple yet satisfying gameplay mechanics that both new and veteran gamers can enjoy. Set in the kingdom of Kanata, Labyrinth Legend focuses on the stories of a monster-filled domain known as the Labyrinth that is said to house a lost royal treasure. Choose your lone adventurer from one of three unique classes, each harboring their own special abilities, and enter the Labyrinth to test your skills. The deeper you go into the Labyrinth, the more the game’s story reveals itself, growing and evolving with your progression. At the end of each dungeon, you’ll find monstrous bosses that will be sure to pose a threat, so take care to power up your character and learn the bosses’ attacks!
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

See God of War PC gameplay in ultrawide trailer

God of War PC finally launches today with a raft of new features and enhancements. Overall, the team at Sony Santa Monica have done an amazing job in porting the beloved PlayStation reboot from PS4 to PC, its current OpenCritic score sitting at a whopping 94. Even if you don’t...
VIDEO GAMES
interlochenpublicradio.org

Music by Request for January 15, 2022

Listeners requested music from films, operas, television, musicals and operettas this week. We also heard performances from the 2022 New Year's Day Concert and a virtual piece with a thousand singers. For the complete playlist from today's show, click here. Listen to the entire program again on demand below. To...
MUSIC
cogconnected.com

Histera: Fall of Human Gameplay Update Video Released

Fight your battles in an ever-changing arena that moves through time. Welcome to the setting of StickyLock’s upcoming FPS Histera: Fall of Human. Today, the game released its gameplay update trailer alongside a press release that provides more detail on the new take on FPS games. Where most games...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Disney
gamingintel.com

Pokemon Unite Trevenant Release Date & Gameplay Revealed

The latest character joining the ever-expanding roster in Pokemon Unite is the haunted tree Trevenant! Here’s the release date and first gameplay. Pokemon fans are always excited to find out what new characters could be coming to popular Switch and mobile MOBA Pokemon Unite. Last time, it was a...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Reveals a Massive Gameplay Preview

A In-Depth Look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ Gameplay. You’ll find the phrase “cautious optimism” a lot when digging through discussions of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The franchise has quite a few disappointed fans, but this new direction could bring them all back home. Some parts of the game are making people nervous (the graphics come to mind), but this open-world expansion of Pokémon’s typical formula has raised some eyebrows in the best way possible.
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
massivelyop.com

Lost Ark delivers a dynamo gameplay video

With Lost Ark just a month away from launch, it’s the perfect time to sit up and take notice of Amazon’s MMOARPG — if you weren’t tracking it already. The studio posted a five-minute gameplay overview video to get newbies acclimated to the special tone of the game (and whet the appetites of the faithful, no doubt).
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Valorant Neon Agent Breakdown: Abilities, Trailer, Gameplay

Valorant has been getting updated frequently with new content always being added by developers to create one of the best gaming experiences possible for players who enjoy the first-person shooter genre. Ultimately, the continuation of updates keeps the community clutching onto any new details that emerge about future updates and recently a trailer was released showcasing the new Agent Neon and what they will bring to the table. This guide article will take you over everything you need to know about the new Agent ‘Neon’ in Valorant.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Sonic Frontiers: Release date, story, gameplay and more

Sonic Frontiers was quite the surprise announcement at The Game Awards 2021, especially since Sonic games in recent years have been hit or miss (mostly miss), but we’re liking how this game looks. For Sonic Frontiers, we have seen a tentative release window, some gorgeous scenery of the world...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy