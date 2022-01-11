Jazz trio Artifacts gets to the point quickly, and sticks to it, on a new album

Texas heatwave trio Don’t Get Lemon, with bassist Bryan Walters, creates a swirling tension around electronic-pop and fears and anxiety about the future of our planet…. If modern life is a black comedy, then Don’t Get Lemon have crafted a sound fit to reflect off it. The Texas-based electronic music trio, best described in their own genre terms as “heatwave,” a more appropriate companion tag to the more familiar coldwave, are set to release debut album Hyper Hollow Heaven on March 26, 2022, via independent label à La Carte Records.
Comments / 0