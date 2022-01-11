Jazz trio Artifacts gets to the point quickly, and sticks to it, on a new album

Hello there, Zelda fans! Three brand new pieces from Zelda Universe’s Skyward Sword 10th Anniversary Tribute album are now available to listen to on our YouTube page!. Enjoy a balmy day on top of the infamous Eldin Volcano, get rich while treasure hunting with some good Mogma friends, or relax alongside the Kikwi while listening to these classic tunes. All the covers were excellently made by Adel “Skull” Almas and originally composed by Takeshi Hama. Almas was able to beautifully pay tribute to the classic songs while adding his own flair to each one. So let’s all continue to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Skyward Sword by enjoying these rearrangements of the Kikwi, Eldin Volcano, and Mogma themes!

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO