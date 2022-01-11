ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THEATRE CORNER: Phillip Andre Botello & Margo Hall

By Jennifer Robinson
KPBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremieres Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. The Emmy winning THEATRE CORNER returns to KPBS December 9 with a brand new season of 6 episodes!....

www.kpbs.org

Variety

Bridget Everett’s Comedy Can Be Blue on Stage But ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Leans Into the Tender Moments

Although Bridget Everett has a number of impressive screen credits on her résumé — from films “Trainwreck” and “Patti Cake$” to such television shows as “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Lady Dynamite” and “Unbelievable” — she is also known for work on stage. Touring with her band, The Tender Moments, and starring in several comedy cabaret shows has allowed her to show off her musical talents, and now she is getting the chance to do that on a larger scale with “Somebody Somewhere.” In the HBO series launching Jan. 16 at 10:30 p.m., her character, Sam, finds new purpose in a community...
TV & VIDEOS
KPBS

THEATRE CORNER: Kia Leiani & Matthew Elam

Premieres Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 10 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. The Emmy winning THEATRE CORNER returns to KPBS December 9 with a brand new season of 6 episodes!. On...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel Turned Shakespeare Into a Visual Haiku

Director of photography Bruno Delbonnel’s first three collaborations with Joel and Ethan Coen ranged from a comic segment of the anthology film “Paris, Je T’aime” in 2006 to the NYC ’60s-era folk music dramedy “Inside Llewyn Davis” to their hilariously idiosyncratic Western “The History Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” But even having worked with the directors on a range of subject that wide, Delbonnel was still surprised by the next film Joel contacted him about, one he would be directing without Ethan by his side. “He called me one day and said, ‘I want to do this little movie, it’s called ‘The...
MOVIES
KPBS

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Reopening - The Broadway Revival

Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. GREAT PERFORMANCES ”Reopening: The Broadway Revival” pulls the curtain back on some of Broadway’s most popular shows, revealing how the New York theater industry undertook the monumental process of turning the lights back on after its longest hiatus in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A music-filled, intimate production told by the people who’ve been achieving the entertainment industry's largest comeback,
ENTERTAINMENT
glenarborsun.com

The Bay Theatre

Bay Theatre in Suttons Bay to host monthly Bay Cinema Society. Posted by editor - January 10, 2013 - Upcoming Event. The Bay Film Series presents the Danish film A Royal Affair from January 13-15. This little known piece of European history tells the true story of an ordinary man who wins the queen’s heart and starts a revolution. Centering on the intriguing love triangle between the ever more insane Danish King Christian VII, the royal physician who is a man of enlightenment and idealism Struensee and the young but strong Queen Caroline Mathilda. A Royal Affair is the gripping tale of brave idealists who risk everything in their pursuit of freedom for their people.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
KPBS

AMERICAN MASTERS: Ailey

Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m on KPBS 2 / On Demand. AMERICAN MASTERS “Ailey” is a portrait of the legendary choreographer Alvin Ailey (1931-1989), a trailblazing pioneer who founded his influential studio Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1958 at age 27. The documentary traces the full contours of this brilliant and enigmatic man whose search for the truth in movement resulted in enduring choreography that centers on the Black American experience with inimitable grace and power.
THEATER & DANCE
KPBS

ARTICULATE WITH JIM COTTER: Self Realization

Premieres Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. This episode of ARTICULATE WITH JIM COTTER includes two segments. Author Yiyun Li and choreographer Miguel Gutierrez make work that fuels-and is fueled by-self-understanding. In "From Her Life to Ours," learn how great suffering drove Yiyun...
VISUAL ART
Movies
KPBS

Actors provide insight about director Joel Coen's 'Macbeth'

Joel Coen’s "The Tragedy of Macbeth" starts streaming tomorrow on Apple TV+. Two of the actors provide insights into what kind of a director Coen is and how he brought this play to the screen. "Macbeth" is Shakespeare’s swiftest play. It moves with ferocious energy as it follows the...
MOVIES
KPBS

STARS ON STAGE FROM WESTPORT COUNTRY PLAYHOUSE: Shoshana Bean

Premieres Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. Enjoy Billboard chart-topping Broadway star Shoshana Bean's captivating performance in this concert special as she unleashes her passion and powerhouse vocals, igniting a dazzlingly diverse selection of songs. Watch...
TV & VIDEOS
KPBS

Pedro Almodóvar's film 'Parallel Mothers' mixes melodrama and history

"Parallel Mothers" opens in cinemas today. The film may not have been Spain’s choice for its entry into this year’s International Film Oscar race but it’s one of the better movies from last year. Two single mothers, Janis (Penelope Cruz) and Ana (Milena Smit), meet in a...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Love Life’s John Earl Jelks Joins Broadway’s Upcoming ‘Birthday Candles’ Starring Debra Messing

John Earl Jelks, currently appearing in the HBO Max series Love Life, has joined the previously announced Debra Messing and Enrico Colantoni in the cast of the upcoming Broadway production of Noah Haidle’s Birthday Candles. The Roundabout Theatre Company production, which begins previews March 18 and opens April 10, was originally set to debut in spring 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid shutdown. At the time, Andre Braugher was set to co-star with Messing and Colantoni. The limited engagement of Birthday Candles will run through May 29 at the American Airlines Theatre. Vivienne Benesch directs. Jelks is known to Broadway audiences...
MOVIES
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Joyce Ostin, Photographer and Daughter-in-Law of Music Exec Mo Ostin, Dies at 64

Joyce Ostin, a photographer and daughter-in-law of legendary music executive Mo Ostin, died Dec. 29 at her Pacific Palisades home after a battle with cancer, her family announced. She was 64. Ostin spent her first years raising her three daughters while battling breast cancer, and in 2001, she published Hollywood Moms, a best-selling coffee-table book with a foreword by Carrie Fisher that featured photographs of Goldie Hawn and daughter Kate Hudson; Dyan Cannon and daughter Jennifer Grant; Jennifer Lopez and her mom, Guadalupe; and Rosie O’Donnell and her daughter, Chelsea. In 2007 came Hollywood Dads, with an introduction by Paul Reiser and photos...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Little Cutie Turned Into!

Before this cute kid was taking the modeling world by storm, she was just another sweet smiling girl posing for her school picture in front of a Bob Ross-esque mural in Brooklyn, New York. This grinning gal is a multi-faceted star who has been showing off her numerous talents to...
BROOKLYN, NY
BBC

US actress Joan Copeland dies aged 99

US actress Joan Copeland, who starred on Broadway and in TV shows like Law and Order, has died at the age of 99. Her son Eric told The Hollywood Reporter that she died in her sleep in her New York apartment. Copeland was the sister of playwright Arthur Miller and...
CELEBRITIES

