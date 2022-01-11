Panasonic and Olympian Katie Ledecky Partner to Inspire Student STEM Innovation and Unlock the Power of Technology

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical role that manufacturing and supply chain systems play in powering the global economy. To navigate current and future market and climate change disruptions and stay competitive, the leaders must go beyond the transformation of manufacturing operations and leverage investments in technology to reinvent their business models. Aggregating the views of over 50 leading manufacturing companies, services providers and academics, this White Paper outlines successful case studies from those who have already started to unlock business model innovation through the adoption of advanced manufacturing. It highlights five strategies and one challenge leaders need to go through to unlock transformational growth.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO