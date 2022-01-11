ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Campus Communications

Daily Cougar Online
 4 days ago

After careful consideration, UH will implement a soft opening of classes, similar to the fall 2021 semester, for the first two weeks of the spring semester (Jan. 18-30). Campus and offices, particularly student facing services, will remain open. Residence halls are open and new residents will move in as planned. Classes...

uh.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wofford.edu

Campus Calendar

First day of interim class. Last Day to Add/Drop Interim Class thru the Registrar’s Office. Last day to add/drop interim class thru the Registrar’s Office. To support the academic departments and faculty. Spring Payment Due. Academic Billing and Payment Campus Calendar. View/pay your bill on myWofford. Jan. 15,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX 21 Online

U of M Systems Announces Temporary Proof of Vaccination Policy at Indoor Events

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota on Friday announced a new temporary proof of vaccination policy for all indoor events on any of its University campuses. According to a Friday message from University President Joan Gabel, this policy will be in effect from Wednesday, January 26 through at least Wednesday, February 9.
DULUTH, MN
Daily Cougar Online

UH College of Education Program Trains Diverse Nutrition Educators

Posted Jan. 10, 2022 — With childhood obesity on the rise, a new internship program at the University of Houston is training the next generation of prevention educators. College of Education Professors Norma Olvera and Consuelo Arbona received a $500,000 grant from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture to support the project. The program, called PATH, or Providing Advanced Training in Health, specifically focuses on increasing the number of Hispanic and Black nutrition educators to diversify the profession and address health disparities among children of color.
HOUSTON, TX
choose901.com

Just City: Communications Director

Just City was founded in 2015 to support people who are or have been in contact with the criminal legal system. Our mission is to transform local criminal justice policy and practice to ensure it is fair for all people, regardless of wealth, race, or ethnicity. Our vision is to create a smaller, fairer, more humane criminal justice system.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Spring, TX
Houston, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Vaccines
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Education
maine.edu

Communication and Media Studies Department

Dr. Christian Vukasovich, assistant professor of Communication and Media Studies, has won the 2021 Top Faculty Paper Award from the National Communication Association's Critical and Cultural Studies Division for a paper titled "Emboldened Voices on Display: 'Unite the Right' and the Rise of Radical White Supremacist Populism Transforming the American Visual Discourse." This research investigates the power of subtly coded visual discourses mainstreaming hate ideologies at the "Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville. He also received the 2020 Top Paper in Peace & Conflict Communication Research award from the National Communication Association for a paper titled "At the Crossroads of Media and Fear: Using Nightmares to Sell War and Conflict." This research, co-authored with Tamara Dejanovic-Vukasovich, explores how fear appeals were used to dehumanize and justify bombing civilian targets while claiming the moral high ground in Western news reports during the 1999 NATO 'humanitarian intervention' against Serbia.
EDUCATION
CBS Chicago

DePaul University To Require COVID-19 Boosters For Students, Faculty, And Staff Beginning In March

CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University will require all students, faculty, and staff to get COVID-19 booster shots by March 1, after previously requiring them to be full vaccinated for the 2021-22 school year. The university said students, faculty, and staff will have to upload their proof of a booster to DePaul’s database by March 1. “COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are widely available throughout the city, including at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, city-operated clinics, pop-up locations, and other special events. All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost, regardless of ability to pay or immigration status. No government ID or insurance is required,” the university said in a statement on its website. Information and instructions on how to submit proof of boosters can be found on the university’s website. Anyone at DePaul with questions about vaccines can email DePaulCommunityHealth@depaul.edu. DePaul staff can answer questions about vaccine eligibility and appointment locations. However, the university said its staff cannot book appointments. To find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you, search vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.
CHICAGO, IL
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#College#Campus Communications#Covid#Omicron Variant#The University Of Houston
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
First Coast News

Doctors explain why vaccinated people are still getting COVID

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's likely you or someone you know has or recently had COVID-19. Health officials say the highly contagious omicron variant and the holiday season fueled a surge that continues to impact both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Tyler Chulvick from Dunmore just got over the virus and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Here's how to request free at-home COVID tests starting Wednesday

Americans will be able to order free at-home tests online starting Wednesday, part of the Biden administration's strategy to make COVID-19 tests more accessible as Omicron variant continues to cause high numbers of cases across the U.S. On Wednesday, Americans will be able to log onto COVIDTests.gov, where they will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVUE

Doctors encourage people experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms to utilize at-home care resources

AUSTIN, Texas — Although we are seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations in Central Texas, the majority of people with the virus are recovering at home. Those people who are sick at home, or have kids who are sick with COVID-19, may want to talk to a doctor about how they can treat and keep track of their symptoms. That’s why some health providers, like Baylor Scott & White, have virtual options to help people fighting off COVID-19 at-home.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Hospital ERs Overwhelmed By Omicron Ask Public Not To Come In For Testing

HAYWARD (KPIX) — As emergency departments are being flooded with Omicron patients, hospitals in the Bay Area are making a plea to the public not to come in for COVID-19 testing. Providence hospitals, which oversees the Queen of the Valley Medical Center sent out an advisory asking people to utilize emergency departments appropriately. They’re not the only ones to remind the public that ER’s are not COVID testing or vaccinations sites. Testing for COVID has been a challenge in the Bay Area as long lines have formed at testing sites. Chopper 5 captured cars parked along the roadway in Hayward, some waiting...
HAYWARD, CA
fox5dc.com

Maryland to distribute 20 million free N95 and KN95 masks to residents

EASTON, Md. - Maryland will begin distributing 20 million free N95 and KN95 masks starting next week. Governor Larry Hogan made the announcement today after visiting a new state-run COVID-19 testing site at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health in Easton, MD. The N95 and KN95 masks — which...
EASTON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy