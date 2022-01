After a long COVID pause, George Mason is scheduled to begin conference play on Monday against George Washington. Location: Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C. The George Mason Patriots (7-6) have had a roller coaster beginning to this season so far. They opened up the season winning their first four games and then dropped their next five in non-conference play. Although they added some notable teams to their resume early in the season, they haven’t played recently due to positive cases within their program.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO