BBB Tip: Donating to animal charities to honor Betty White

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 4 days ago
Fans of the beloved Betty White, seeking to honor her legacy, are encouraging people to contribute to animal rescue and other animal-related charities....

CBS Chicago

Social Media ‘Betty White Challenge’ Pushing For Donations To Local Animal Shelters

CHICAGO (CBS)– A social media users are honoring Betty White on her birthday. A push on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram urges people to give $5 to a local animal shelter on January 17 for the “Betty White Challenge.” January 17 is when White would have turned 100. She died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99. The Emmy winner and Oak Park native loved animals and supported several animal charities.
PETS
fox35orlando.com

Betty White Challenge: Purina, Petfinder donate $15k to support animals

ST. LOUIS - Purina and Petfinder announced Wednesday they will join fans in taking on the #BettyWhiteChallenge by donating a split $15,000 between two animal organizations. The challenge pays tribute to late legendary actress Betty White while also helping animals in need. "We were really touched by the challenge and...
PETS
Betty White
northwestmoinfo.com

Green Hills Animal Shelter Encourages Donations in Memory of Betty White

To commemorate what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the Green Hills Animal Shelter is joining shelters around the country in accepting donations in what is being called the “Betty White Challenge.”. The Betty White Challenge is on January 17th, which would have been the actresses 100th...
TRENTON, MO
The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus Zoo makes annual wildlife conservation donation in honor of Betty White

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Partners In Conservation will make this year's annual grant to the Gorilla Doctors in honor of Betty White. Partners In Conservation –– a grassroots group created by the zoo in 1991 to protect African wildlife through humanitarian projects –– will grant $40,000 in privately raised funds to the Gorilla Doctors, an organization dedicated to conserving mountain and eastern lowland gorillas through veterinary medicine.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Animals #Bbb #Animal Rescue #Charity #Bbb Accredited Charities
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
959theriver.com

Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
CELEBRITIES
North Platte Post

Red Cross declares first-ever blood crisis amid Omicron surge

The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available, according to a statement from the organization.
NFL
CBS News

Betty White famously loved animals. Fans are taking up the #BettyWhiteChallenge to donate to animal shelters in her honor.

When television icon Betty White died on New Year's Eve, she left behind a legacy of joy. Social media was flooded with positive messages about the actress, many remembering White for her two passions: acting and animals. Now, social media users are spreading the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which encourages people to donate to animal shelters in White's honor.
PETS
HuffingtonPost

Animals Are Being Named After Betty White In Honor Of Her Charity Work

The late Betty White is getting one honor she surely would have appreciated ― a bunch of animal namesakes. The “Golden Girls” icon was outspoken about her love of animals, and regularly donated to and volunteered for animal-related organizations. While some of this work was public at the time, other acts of charity largely flew under the radar during White’s life and are only becoming more widely known about now, like the time she paid to fly animals from a storm-stricken aquarium to safety after Hurricane Katrina.
ANIMALS
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

