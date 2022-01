Huron County’s leading hospital is being forced to “periodically” send patients to other facilities due to the strain on its facility. “Fisher-Titus (Medical Center) implements a non critical bypass in our emergency department when there is a high number of patients in the emergency department holding for bed placement as well as a high inpatient census related to both COVID (coronavirus) and non COVID admissions,” according to Fisher Titus President and CEO Brent Burkey in a news release. “This means that we have exceeded current capacity and those patients who are not critically ill would be diverted to other facilities who may have bed availability.”

HURON COUNTY, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO