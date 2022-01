A meat packing plant that was to have been built in the Clyde Industrial Park will locate in the Tug Hill region instead. The Finger Lakes Times quotes the Waterville Daily Times as saying California businessman Rezk “Rez” Abdelrahman will locate the plant in the town of Lyonsdale, outside Lowville. Abdelrahman first proposed building the facility in the industrial park. The Clyde Industrial Development Corporation favored the idea, but village officials were afraid it was not compatible with other businesses in the park.

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO