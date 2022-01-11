ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AP Top Stories January 11 P

Bradford Era
 4 days ago

Here's the latest for Tuesday, Jaunary 11th: Fed Chair testifies before Senate Banking Committee;

www.bradfordera.com

Times-Herald

The AP Interview: Pelosi recalls January 6 trauma

A year after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reflects on the riot's lasting scars on the Capitol, it's staff and American Democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Michelle Obama enters politics with vengeance, bent on revenge

Michelle Obama, former first lady, just announced she's partnering her foundation, When We All Vote, with 30 other groups to register a million new voters before the midterms. It's go time for the left. Her entry into election politicking guarantees this fight over the Electoral College is the Democrats'...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden gets a rude welcome to Georgia

SO MUCH FOR UNITY — Democratic leaders hoped to spend the week before Martin Luther King Jr. Day presenting a united front for voting rights legislation and blasting Republicans as undemocratic. So much for that. Multiple high-profile voting rights leaders are planning to skip President JOE BIDEN's speech on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Video resurfaces of Rand Paul admitting ‘misinformation works’ amid Dr Fauci accusations

Senator Rand Paul has been seen in a resurfaced video admitting to spreading misinformation and says "misinformation works". The Kentucky senator, who has been accused of issuing an "unbalanced" and "delusional" attack on Dr Anthony Fauci, had on Tuesday been accused of "distorting" information about Covid-19 and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and of issuing "misinformation". A video shared to Twitter by Federation of American scientists epidemiologist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding appeared to show Mr Paul in 2013 admitting to telling medical students at the University of Louisville, "misinformation works"
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fauci news – live: ​​US ‘hitting Omicron peak’ as scientists plead for politicians to leave top doctor alone

Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made during a recent hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard calling Senator Roger Marshall "a moron" when the senator questioned if he should have a publicly available financial disclosure form on Tuesday.Dr Fauci told MSNBC on Wednesday that he was stunned to know "that a sitting United States senator doesn't realise that my financial statement is public knowledge". The infectious diseases expert also clashed with Senator Rand Paul during the hearing, who he accused of politicising the pandemic and "kindling the crazies"
U.S. POLITICS
Bradford Era

Reax as details of more Downing St events emerge

Britons on Friday described revelations of further parties taking place at Number 10 Downing Street during lockdown periods as an "absolute disgrace" and "hypocritical".
POLITICS
Reuters

Biden taps Raskin, Cook and Jefferson for Fed Board

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday nominated former Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the central bank's vice chair for supervision and two Black economists, Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson, to serve on its board of governors, the White House said on Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bradford Era

Today in History for January 16th

Highlights of Today in History: Start of Operation Desert Storm;Space Shuttle Columbia lifts off;Prohibition takes effect ;Shah of Iran flees into exile;musical "Hello Dolly" opens.
INSTAGRAM
Bradford Era

AP Top Stories January 3 A

Here's the latest for Monday, January 3rd: Colorado wildfire investigated; Major fire in South African parliament complex; US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for coronavirus; Thousands of flights cancelled during holiday weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
Bradford Era

AP Top Stories January 13 A

Here's the latest for Thursday January 13th: House moves on voting rights legislation; McCarthy says no to January 6th committee; Inflation rising quickly; US children have low COVID-19 vaccination rates.
BUSINESS

