Editor’s note: This is part two of a two-part series on the Great Locomotive Chase. At Etowah, the raiders passed the older and smaller locomotive, Yonah, which was on a siding that led to the nearby Cooper Iron Works. Andrews considered stopping to attack and destroy that locomotive so it could not be used by pursuers, but given the size of its work party (even though unarmed) relative to the size of the raiding party, he judged that any firefight would be too long and too involved, and would alert nearby troops and civilians.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO