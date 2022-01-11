Mareisha Dockery's family wants to know how the Fort Bend Co. woman ended up in Chambers Co. bayou

A gruesome discovery in Chambers County left a Fort Bend County family heartbroken.

Mareisha Dockery's parents, Anjanette and Marlon, said they need answers in their daughter's death. They're asking anyone with information to come forward and help investigators.

Deputies discovered a body floating in the Cedar Bayou on Dec. 29, 2021, along the Chambers and Harris County line. On Jan. 6, law enforcement identified the body by using a partial fingerprint and tattoos as belonging to Mareisha Dockery.

Her family told Eyewitness News they last heard from Mareisha on Dec. 18. She missed celebrating her father's birthday on the 20th.

"She didn't call to tell him a happy birthday," said her grieving mother Anjanette. "Which we know is something she would've (done)."

The Dockerys remembered their daughter as full of laughter and joy. They described her as a woman who adored her family, held a deep faith in God, and dreamed of being a sports therapist. They said she has no connections to Baytown or Chambers County. They just need to know what happened to her.

"We require help and assistance with answers to help law officials to bring justice for Mareisha, so that we can bring this to immediate closure," said her father Marlon. "It's not fair to just get a phone call after searching for two weeks-plus for our baby. We're told she's been found floating, washed up to the banks of a bayou in Baytown. We need help. The law enforcement need help. The city of Houston, Fort Bend, and Baytown is better than this. Somebody knows something. Anything would help us."

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said there's no question foul play lead to Mareisha's death.