Products that might be contaminated with pathogens are routinely recalled, but that isn’t the only reason to pull food products from store shelves. Sometimes, the food items come in the wrong kind of packages that do not list all the ingredients in the product. That sort of mistake can have fatal consequences, as people suffering from various allergies might consume a product thinking it doesn’t contain an ingredient they’re allergic to. As a result, companies issue recalls for mislabeled products. That’s the case with the Kettle River Products chicken alfredo pizza recall.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO