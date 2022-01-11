ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Old Dominion Aren’t Holding Grudges in Light ‘No Hard Feelings’ [Listen]

By Jess
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It took Old Dominion just 11 seconds to namedrop their latest album, Time, Tequila & Therapy, on their new single "No Hard Feelings." Who can blame them? Those three Ts could be the recipe for getting over an ex. "I took a little time, tequila and therapy / And...

kxkx.com

Comments / 0

Related
US105

Maddie & Tae Unveil Stirring Romantic Ballad, ‘Strangers’ [Listen]

Maddie & Tae pay tribute to their husbands’ selfless love on their new song, “Strangers.” The soaring ballad finds the duo’s Madison Font and Taylor Kerr reflecting on their lives before meeting their significant others, and how much love has turned their lives around. “How were...
MUSIC
Q985

Lady A’s ‘What a Song Can Do’ Offers Something Vintage [Listen]

There's a vintage quality of Lady A's new single "What a Song Can Do" that has the potential to re-capture fans who've turned their attention elsewhere in recent years. It's symbiotic. Credit Dann Huff for bring a sense of peace to an arrangement that's really quite progressive with its mix...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
The Boot

Morgan Wade Yearns to Break Free in Stellar New Track ‘Run’ [LISTEN]

On Jan. 28, Morgan Wade's breakout debut record Reckless will be rereleased with six new tracks, including the standout new single "Run." Wade gently describes the heaviness of trudging through another day while wanting to break out of the situation that's been weighing her down. She contemplates her yearning for change, along with the path that led her there.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Matthew Ramsey
Person
Shane Mcanally
KIX 105.7

Remember When Garth Brooks Hit No. 1 With ‘Unanswered Prayers’?

Garth Brooks scored his fourth No. 1 single with "Unanswered Prayers," and it's a song that drew directly from his relationship with his wife. Brooks teamed with Pat Alger and Larry Bastian to co-write "Unanswered Prayers," which tells the story of a man who runs into an old flame at a high school football game that he is attending with his wife. Seeing her again makes him realize that his fond memory of her does not line up with reality, forcing him to see that he made the right choice when he had previously doubted it.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Feelings#A Little Time#Time Tequila Therapy#Old Dominion
KIX 105.7

Ironically, A Big Ol’ Patriotic Country Hit Debuted the Same Day as the Chicks’ Infamous London Concert

Sure everyone remembers that infamous London concert that the Chicks -- then known as the Dixie Chicks -- performed on March 10, 2003. It was the one where front woman Natalie Maines uttered 12 little words — "We're ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas" -- that led to a massive backlash against the group, ultimately leading to them getting banned from country radio and booed at that year's ACM Awards.
MUSIC
Variety

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2021

Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
NFL
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy